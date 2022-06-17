<b>County moves to update dog ordinance</b>

If you have dogs, you might want to familiarize yourself with Pulaski County's new ordinance aimed at protecting them and the public.
The proposed measure Ordinance 800.3, which got its first reading at Tuesday's regular Fiscal Court meeting, would replace what County Attorney Martin Hatfield termed a "mishmash" stemming from two prior ordinances and various amendments between them.
Hatfield advised magistrates that the ordinance does away with a $1.50 annual fee as no one complied with it. In its place, the ordinance would require dogs to have tag affixed to their collars identifying their name as well as a phone number for the owner/harborer.
"On the public nuisance side, we've tried to make sure that [Animal Control Officer Adam Scales] has the tools that he needs in this ordinance to deal with that particular issue," the county attorney continued.
In regard to dogs running at large (off property), Hatfield noted there were exemptions for dogs involved in hunting "under the immediate control of the owner" or "recognized agricultural activity." When not on the owner's property and not falling under the hunting/ag exception, the dog would need to be on a collar and leash.
The draft ordinance sets out the following penalties for the owner/harborer of a dog found running at large:
• 1st Offense -- Fine of not less than $50 nor more than $500;
• 2nd Offense during a 36-Month Period -- Fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500;
• 3rd Offense during a 36-Month Period -- Fine of not less than $250 nor more than $500; and
• Each Subsequent Offense during a 36-Month Period -- Fine of not less than $500.
Section 5 outlines the animal control officer's ability to cite the owner, impound the dog and procedures to recover the dog if the dog is found without identification, acting as a public nuisance, and/or running at large.
Hatfield added that following some verified complaints of individuals enticing a dog to bark then calling for Animal Control, the draft ordinance contains language authorizing fines for those kind of violations in accordance with the same penalty schedule as above.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley thanked Hatfield for his work and asked for a motion to advertise the ordinance's second reading, where magistrates would consider its final approval. District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen made the motion with a second from District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw, and it passed unanimously.
In other business:
• Fiscal Court approved a resolution authorizing the county to serve as a pass-through agency for a Kentucky CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) application on behalf of Foothills Academy toward the construction of transitional housing for youths who have aged out of community homes.
"They have the architectural and engineering work done," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley reported. "They've purchased and would just like the court to be a pass-through like we've done with other grants."
Kelley added that while having more than one CDBG grant open is usually not allowed for governmental entities, this particular pot of money is coming from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. The county is already serving as a pass-through agency for a senior housing project, so District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon sought to ensure the county could help this organization.
• Fiscal Court reappointed Steve Davis to the Western Pulaski Water Board as well as the appointment of realtor Josh Collins for a four-year term to the Tax Appeals Board.
• Fiscal Court heard the first reading of the Administrative Code, which is reviewed and updated annually. Judge Kelley noted the removal of one clause that automatically triggers the Family Medical Leave Act when an employees is off on a workers' compensation claim.
• A representative from HighPoint Cumberland Presbyterian Church asked the court for $300 per month to help support a new food ministry. County Attorney Hatfield advised the court that it wouldn't be legal to allocate county taxpayer funds to a religious organization but encouraged county officials to consider personal donations, saying he'd be willing to donate himself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.