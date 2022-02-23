Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price's DUI arrest in December 2019 and subsequent conviction last September resulted in a major change to the county's administrative code, which was formally updated at Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting.
Magistrates must approve the ordinance annually, with the first reading of the 2022 ordinance having been heard on January 11. Prior to voting on the second reading Tuesday, District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked that the changes be read aloud for the public's benefit. While county officials acknowledged the correction of typographical errors plus an addition to a job description, County Treasurer Joan Isaacs read new language in Section 4.1 regarding to alcohol testing:
"Employees refusing field sobriety tests by a sworn officer of the law, including breathalyzer and/or blood test, shall be immediately removed from their duties and subjected to other actions outlined in this policy, including personnel actions up to and including dismissal from employment."
The updated administrative code was approved unanimously as presented by magistrates on Tuesday.
Price's case was complicated, to say the least. He had been driving a county-issued Chevy Tahoe when stopped on December 2, 2019 -- failing a field sobriety test before ultimately declining to undergo a preliminary breath test as well as having blood drawn.
At the time of the stop, the county's administrative code called for zero tolerance of alcohol while on the job but its language primarily addressed use of alcohol or other substances in regard to the county's own testing.
Price, who as deputy judge is appointed by the county judge-executive rather approved by fiscal court, initially returned to duty before being briefly suspended by Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.
With the Kentucky Supreme Court ruling in April 2021 that drivers have a constitutional right to refuse a blood test, prosecutors could no longer introduce a defendant's refusal to submit to a warrantless blood test as evidence of guilt or grounds for a stiffer punishment.
Special Prosecutor Thomas Simmons subsequently offered Price a plea agreement that would have dismissed the DUI charge but that deal was rejected by Pulaski District Judge Katie Slone and the case went to trial last September.
Price was convicted after a day-long trial of Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (.08, first offense), Careless Driving and Failure to or Improper Signal. Kelley again suspended Price without pay until he had completed his sentence, which included a fine and alcohol driver education course.
