<b>Fall wildfire season starts today</b>

With the temperatures getting a bit cooler and leaves starting to fall, it's time to think about the threat of wildfires.
October 1 of each year marks the start of the fall wildfire hazard season, which is underway now through December 15.
Restrictions in effect each fall prohibit burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time if the fire is within 150 feet (46 meters) of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. Burning may be allowed when the ground is covered with snow, although Kentucky Division of Forestry officials caution that all fires should be attended until extinguished.
A similar spring fire hazard season runs from February 15 to April 30.
Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb asked that citizens be considerate when they do burn and refrain if the wind is high, even if it's after 6 p.m.
"We ask people to do is notify the 911 Center if they're going to burn something so they can notify the fire department in that district," Halcomb said, noting that fire departments have been dispatched to what turned out to be controlled burns in the past. "It keeps us from making unnecessary runs and tying up equipment…especially if it's a long way from the fire department."
In Kentucky, forestry officials estimate that 99% of wildfires are started by arson with eastern Kentucky being the hot spot for most such activity.
People deliberately setting forests on fire is the number one cause, followed by the burning of fields or debris, according to Brandon Howard, Director of the Division of Forestry. Other causes are sparks from faulty equipment, downed electrical lines, children playing with fire, and escaped campfires.
"The safety of our communities and the protection of our state's vast forest resources is our top priority," Howard said. "But for our state to keep fires to a minimum this fall season, every Kentuckian has to be intentional and responsible."
Individual efforts can go a long way in reducing the occurrence of wildfire. Taking extra precautions with debris fires and campfires and being alert to forest arson can help prevent wildfires. KDF recommends the following precautions:
• Be aware of all outdoor burning restrictions, including forest fire hazard seasons, air pollution regulations, restrictions imposed by local ordinances, and county burn bans.
• Avoid burning debris during fire hazard seasons and during times of dry, windy conditions.
• Completely extinguish all campfires and debris piles, especially if conditions become too windy. Never leave a fire unattended.
• Extinguish smoking materials properly. Put out cigarettes, cigars, or pipes only in areas free of vegetation or debris.
• Avoid parking cars, trucks, or recreational vehicles on dry vegetation. The exhaust system on a vehicle can reach a temperature of more than 1,000 degrees, which is hot enough to start a wildfire during a dry season.
• Incorporate "Firewise" practices by creating a defensible space around homes by removing leaves, debris, and firewood to ensure access for safety personnel and equipment in rural or isolated areas.
• Report suspicious acts of arson to the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.
"If everyone follows these suggestions, it will help ensure that our firefighters, citizens and properties stay safe and that our forests remain treasured resources for us all," Howard, said.
For more information about how you can prevent wildfires, contact the Kentucky Division of Forestry at 1-800-866-0555 or visit the Division's website at https://eec.ky.gov/Natural-Resources/Forestry
