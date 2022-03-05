<b>Former McCreary deputy indicted in rape investigation</b>

The officer at Transylvania University who was arrested earlier this week in connection to a 2020 rape in McCreary County has an unexpected tie to the Pulaski community.
Dustin Tyler Watkins, 31, of Whitley City, was arrested Wednesday morning by Kentucky State Police in Lexington.
Troopers were serving an indictment warrant stemming from a 2020 rape investigation.
KSP Post 11 Trp. Dackery Larkey led that investigation and recently presented the case to the McCreary County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment charging Watkins with first-degree rape.
Watkins, who currently serves as an officer with the Transylvania Police Department, served as a McCreary County Sheriff's Deputy at the time of the alleged incident.
The former deputy first made local news in July 2019, when he was shot during a welfare check in the Marshes Siding community of northern McCreary County.
In that incident, unrelated to Watkins' current charge, the deputy encountered Mark Lynn Dungan, now 51, of Science Hill, in a vehicle parked at the residence he was responding to.
As then-Deputy Watkins approached, the Pulaski County man allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun -- striking Watkins reportedly in the abdomen and chest.
As he fled the scene, Dungan's vehicle reportedly struck a constable cruiser head on, but the constable was not injured. Authorities caught up to Dungan later in a nearby cemetery and he was arrested without further incident.
Watkins was flown from the scene to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville in critical condition. He reportedly underwent two surgeries before his release from the hospital. He was awarded a Medal of Honor by the Kentucky Sheriff's Association that fall.
Last Monday, just two days before Watkins' arrest, Dungan was sentenced in McCreary Circuit Court to a total of 40 years after pleading guilty in January to second-degree Assault of a Police Officer (amended down from attempted murder), Tampering with Physical Evidence, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He is currently lodged at the Knox County Detention Center.
At press time, Watkins himself remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
According to a KSP Post 11 news release, both the Transylvania Police Department and the McCreary County Sheriff's Department have been cooperative throughout the investigation, which remains ongoing by Trp. Larkey.
The agency didn't release any further details regarding the incident that prompted Watkins' indictment.
While not naming Watkins, the university released a statement to media confirming the employee who had been arrested as a result of the McCreary County investigation had been employed at Transylvania as a peace officer since last November.
"While our legal system presumes that every person accused of a crime is considered innocent until proven guilty, the university must also act in the best interests of its community," the statement said in part. "Given the seriousness of the charge in this case and the position of trust this individual holds on campus, the employee has been suspended without pay through the judicial process. Additionally, Transylvania's Department of Public Safety immediately suspended the individual's status as a sworn police officer."
The statement added that only publicly available civil and criminal information and contacts are reviewed in most pre-employment screenings but that the "appropriate university officials" will be reviewing that process.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.