<b>Georgia man charged in human trafficking probe</b>

A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to a human trafficking probe that shut down a Somerset massage parlor last summer.
Bing Ji, 59, of Acworth, Georgia, pleaded not guilty to one count of Human Trafficking - Commercial Sex Activity Wednesday morning in Pulaski District Court, according to Assistant County Attorney Kenton Lanham.
According to his arrest citation, Ji was taken into custody on a Pulaski County warrant last Thursday at the West Park Shopping Center in Lawrenceburg, Ky. He was transferred Tuesday to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Few details were available at press time regarding Ji's involvement in the case stemming from a multi-agency investigation into human trafficking and prostitution. On August 6, Kentucky State Police announced that K1 Spa, located at 4458 South US 27, was among three massage parlors across the state which had been shut down. The other two were the J Spa in Lexington and the Sunny Spa in Elizabethtown.
At the time, authorities stated that search warrant operations were conducted at each location and customer information was identified, with state and federal investigations continuing.
Agencies involved in the raid included KSP, Lexington Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
At press time, Ji remained lodged at PCDC in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for next Wednesday morning in Pulaski District Court.
