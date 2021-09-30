The Kentucky Department of Education released its annual School Report Card data Wednesday, giving the public its first glimpse at how well students are learning given various COVID-19 disruptions over the past two years.
Student assessments were administered last spring as required by the U.S. Department of Education (USED). Since the COVID-19 pandemic affected so much of the 2020-2021 school year, KDE applied for and received a waiver from federal accountability. Therefore, school accountability indicators and ratings are not part of this year's reporting. Since no data was reported for assessment and accountability in the 2019-2020 school year either, certain trends and comparisons are not available in the School Report Card.
What could be seen is that assessment results indicated fewer than half of students tested statewide scored at the proficient or distinguished levels in most areas. Only in writing did middle and high school students reach that threshold.
"We knew these results would not be what we wanted to see, but the previous two school years saw extreme challenges," Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass stated. "We can use this information to address the gaps caused by COVID-19 disruptions and provide our students with the supports they need to be successful. This is one of a variety of tools our districts use on a regular basis to gauge where our students are."
PARTICIPATION
A big factor in the results involved the fact that not all students participated. There wasn't an option for remote assessment, and while distance learners were given the opportunity to come in for testing, many parents decided against that. Elementary participation averaged about 88 percent, while middle school participation dropped to some 83 percent and high school participation ranged between 72.4 and 76.4 percent.
In Pulaski County Schools, participation in four key categories -- reading, writing, science and mathematics -- ranged around 85 percent at the elementary level, between 74.9 and 83 percent at the middle school level, and between 61 and 67.2 percent at the high school level.
For the Somerset system, elementary participation was between 96 and 98.8 percent. At the middle school level it was in the 99 percent range, and for high school it was between 91.9 and 92.7 percent.
Participation at Science Hill School -- a single-facility district in northern Pulaski County that only serves elementary and middle school students -- elementary participation ranged between 97.7 and 88.9 percent and middle school participation was between 88.6 and 94.4 percent.
ASSESSMENT
Despite the challenging circumstances, assessment results show that many participating students statewide performed at a proficient/distinguished level in most subjects:
• Elementary -- 39.5 percent scored proficient/distinguished in Reading; 31.4 in Math; 25.1 in Science; and 39.8 in Writing On-Demand.
• Middle -- 44 percent scored proficient/distinguished in Reading; 27.8 in Math; 20.9 in Science; and 50.0 in Writing On-Demand.
• High -- 37.9 percent scored proficient/distinguished in Reading; 30.3 in Math; 26.5 in Science; and 57.2 in Writing On-Demand.
In every content area and at every level, Pulaski County students scored higher than state averages. Among the county's eight elementary schools, the average percentages of Distinguished/Proficient scores were as follows: 55.5 percent in Reading, 49.6 in Math, 39.7 in Science and 52.1 in Writing On-Demand. For the two middle schools, the average percentages for Distinguished/Proficient scores were as follows: 52.8 in Reading, 38.6 in Math, 27.1 in Science and 59.5 in Writing On-Demand. For the two high schools, the averages were: 44.1 percent in Reading, 35.3 in Math, 30.8 in Science and 62.4 in Writing.
Somerset Independent's students did very well in most areas, but often scored lower that the state in the aspect of writing. At Hopkins Elementary, the Distinguished/Proficient scores for Reading was at 46.2 percent; 38.6 percent in Mathematics; 36.8 percent in Science and 23.2 percent in Writing. For Meece Middle, the numbers were 45.2 percent for Reading; 35.7 percent in Math; 28.2 percent in Science; and 41.0 percent in Writing. For Somerset High School, students scored 39.9 percent on Reading; 32.3 percent in Math; 27.8 percent in Science; and 37.7 percent in Writing.
At Science Hill School, elementary school students were riding steadily above state averages, for Proficient and Distinguished results in all categories. Distinguished/Proficient in Reading was at 55.6, Mathematics at 53 percent, Science at 30 percent and Writing at 54.8 percent of students. At the middle school level, Reading was at 54.8 percent, Mathematics at 34.9 percent, Science at 37.3 percent, and Writing at 71.1 percent.
ACT
One comparable piece of data: All Kentucky public school juniors participate in the ACT, which tests students in English, mathematics, reading and science. Scored on a scale of 1 to 36, the overall composite score was 18.0, down from 19.0 in the last year tested. State officials cautioned against interpreting trends since 2019, however, due to the impact COVID-19 had on instruction.
The 570 Pulaski County juniors who took the ACT averaged an 18.1 composite score, just above the state average.
Somerset High School juniors averaged an 18.9 on the test. SHS saw scores above the state average in all four content areas of the ACT, according to Cindy Ham, the district assessment supervisor for Somerset Independent.
Since Science Hill does not offer classes for high schoolers, this category did not apply.
ADVANCED COURSEWORK
New to Kentucky's School Report Card is an Advanced Coursework section now includes participation rates of students enrolled in advanced placement (AP) courses. Currently 27 percent of students are participating in AP courses.
Pulaski County high schoolers lagged a bit behind the state average with 22.8 percent participating in AP courses, as did Somerset's high schoolers at 23.7 percent.
Like with the ACT, this area does not apply to Science Hill, as it only offers elementary and middle school educations.
GRADUATION RATES
While there was a slight decrease in the overall 4-year graduation rate, from 91.1 in 2020 to 90 in 2021, Kentucky saw a slight increase in the graduation rate among African-American students.
"It is good to see this improvement in the graduation rate among Kentucky's African American students," said Thomas Woods-Tucker, KDE deputy commissioner and chief equity officer. "KDE is dedicated to closing more gaps among student groups by helping districts use evidence-based strategies to increase equity."
At 95.4 percent, Pulaski County's 4-year graduation rate exceeds the state average for 2021.
Somerset's was just above the state rate at 90.9 percent. "The high school graduation rate has showed a continual increase in the past four years, with a gain of six percentage points over that time span," Ham said.
Again, this area does not apply to Science Hill School, as it does not have graduating seniors.
SUMMING UP
Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson noted that the former K-PREP assessment has been replaced by the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA).
"The new results can't be compared with previous years," Richardson said. "These are different tests, using different standards, and uneven participation rates across the state. Because of this schools won't get labels or stars based on this assessment data. This year's and next year's results will be used as a baseline for this assessment moving forward. These baselines along with our other diagnostic tools will help determine where our students are academically and what we need to focus our support on for them moving forward.
"With not much to compare to and considering the hurdles that our students and staff have gone through in this pandemic, we feel comfortable with our scores being above the state average across the board," Supt. Richardson concluded. "We realize we have work to do and these baselines will give us good information to make informed instructional decisions for our students. We are very proud of our staff and students in their accomplishments."
Somerset Independent's Superintendent, Kyle Lively also noted that the pandemic had an affect on education.
"The 2020-2021 school year was filled with challenges and distractions," he said. "The Somerset Independent School District is truly fortunate to have a fantastic student body, supportive parents, and dedicated educators that worked together to persevere through such adversity. Our teachers/staff and administrators go above and beyond to ensure all student needs are met. We will utilize the data obtained from the state assessment to support each individual student's academic growth and to progress each child toward becoming a successful and productive citizen."
Science Hill School Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse said that his district administered the KSA in the spring of 2021, and that they were one of only a few schools in the state to have 120 in-person school days last year.
"The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped most aspects of education in the 2020-2021 school year, including the school accountability," said Dyehouse. "It was a difficult and trying year for our staff and students, and adding the state assessment was stressful for all involved. We did our best to meet the challenge and averaged over a 90 percent participation rate for all grades and subjects.
"Our students rose to the challenge and performed above the state average in all content areas," he added. "We knew going into the test that our scores might be lower this year, but we also realize the results gave us another data point to use to identify gaps created by the COVID pandemic. Until we experience a 'normal' school year with no interruptions, we can anticipate summative assessment scores to be affected. We are off to a good start this year, but still have a lot of ground to cover to recover from this pandemic."
For more information about district or individual school results, visit kyschoolreportcard.com
