(Somerset, KY. - July 9, 2021) - Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) announced this week a recent investment of $1.3 million in specialized equipment and facility upgrades for otolaryngology care, or ear, nose, and throat services. Prior to this expansion in services, patients seeking otolaryngology, rhinology, and certain types of skull surgeries travelled outside of Pulaski County, relying on facilities in Nashville, Louisville, and Lexington. Lake Cumberland is now the only facility within a 75-mile radius to offer more specialized head and neck surgeries.
"Expanding access to otolaryngology care allows our patients to remain in Somerset for their care, or travel shorter distances for treatment," shares LCRH chief executive officer Robert Parker. "These investments directly serve LCRH's mission of making communities healthier and we are excited to expand on our successful ear, nose and throat program with additional specialization."
The practice of rhinology involves medical treatment surrounding the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the nose and paranasal sinuses. Patients often seek a rhinologist if they are experiencing illnesses such as allergic fungal sinusitis, anosmia or hyposmia (loss of or reduced ability to smell), cerebral spinal fluid leaks, chronic epiphora (overflow of tears), a deviated septum, epistaxis (nosebleeds), nasal polyps, pituitary tumors, and skull base tumors, to name a few.
The ear, nose, and throat program at Lake Cumberland has provided access to general otolaryngology care for patients in Somerset and the surrounding communities since 2009. With this additional investment, LCRH is able to now offer specialized procedures such as pituitary surgery, subcranial surgery, stapedectomy, nasal valve reconstruction, complex sinus surgery, thyroidectomies, and more. Additionally, many of these procedures are also performed endoscopically, or through minimally invasive means, which can often result in less blood loss, less scaring, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and less pain and discomfort for patients.
Earlier this summer, LCRH welcomed Dr. Andrew Vaughn, an otolaryngologist who is fellowship trained in rhinology and head and neck surgery, to its medical staff. Dr. Vaughn is one of only four rhinologists in the state of Kentucky and specializes in advanced ENT surgery. He joins Dr. Randall Dalton in providing ENT services on the LCRH medical staff.
For more information on ENT offerings at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, please visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/ear-nose-throat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.