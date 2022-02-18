<b>Local man pleads not guilty to reptile raid charges</b>

A man charged in connection to the discovery of nearly 60 dead animals at a home on West Ky. 80 last December has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Casey E. Allan, 33, of Nancy, was arraigned Wednesday in Pulaski District Court on 44 counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals and one count of Propagation and Holding of Wildlife Without a Permit.
The charges stem from a December 19 investigation conducted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife based on a complaint and the subsequent execution of a search warrant.
According to his arrest warrant, Allan had been evicted from the residence and was supposed to have vacated by December 19. When the owners arrived, they discovered that Allan still had belongings as well as animals in the home but was in Knoxville and not expected to return until December 23. The warrant accuses Allan of leaving the reptiles with "alone with no one to properly care for them" for four days.
In addition to the dead reptiles, according to the warrant, 27 live animals were rescued from the home although some later succumbed from their conditions.
Allan wasn't formally served with the warrant until February 4 at which time he was released from the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.
Assistant Pulaski County Attorney Kenton Lanham reported that Allan has been appointed a public defender and was given an April 20 pretrial conference date after pleading not guilty.
