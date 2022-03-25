<b>Longtime pastor passes away at 74</b>

The community is mourning the loss of Rev. Larry Nichols, who died Monday after a brief illness at the age of 74.
Rev. Nichols was well known throughout the region first as a pastor of several churches and later for his outreach ministry helping prisoners and their families.
Nichols' son, Dr. Joshua Nichols, remembered his father as someone who often sacrificed nice things for himself to provide the best he could for his own family -- including his wife of 52 years, Wanda, his son Josh, and daughter, Rachel Dickey.
"He was always willing to do whatever it took for his family," Dr. Nichols said, noting his father only held his faith above them.
Ordained through the United Methodist Church Kentucky Conference, Rev. Nichols was pastor to many churches throughout the commonwealth -- most recently "filling in" at the Somerset First Church of the Nazarene just before his passing.
His faith was cemented at the age of 12 but he didn't immediately enter the ministry full time upon reaching adulthood. An avid tennis player, Nichols earned a full scholarship to Cumberland College. From there, he taught History and Political Science at various high schools and colleges, including Nancy High School.
Even as a minister, Rev. Nichols wrote a column that ran in newspapers throughout Kentucky and Tennessee that largely focused on the Bible's influence on politics and government. Over the years, he was inspired to run for office himself -- albeit unsuccessfully -- several times ranging, Dr. Nichols said, from a state representative campaign at the age of 24 to magistrate and finally state senator in 2020.
"He had his beliefs and he wasn't going to compromise those," Dr. Nichols said, recounting a story his father told him about the representative race and a candidate he felt had been recruited to draw votes away from him. "At one point, someone said that particular candidate would bow out for $1,000. The guy who told him that offered to pay the $1,000 for him and Dad told him to tell [the candidate] that he wouldn't give him 10 cents."
Rev. Nichols wrote two books, his son added. "I'm No Appalachian Shade Tree" detailed his experiences during his first campaign, while "Uncle Sam Meets King Jesus" was written as a doctoral thesis and not published.
Without question, the ministry was his true calling. According to Dr. Nichols, his father first served as a youth minister in Shopville before a revival led to an opportunity to pastor at a Methodist church in the White Lily community. His last full-time pastorship had been for the Whitley City United Methodist Church in McCreary County and it was while there, according to Dr. Nichols, that he began to feel his faith turning in a new direction.
Dr. Nichols explained that his father had always relied on what he gleaned from the Bible rather than visions that some receive but on one particular day, Rev. Nichols had been working in McCreary County when he had "a weird intuition" that he needed to go to Oneida, Tennessee, just across the state line.
Without having an exact purpose for the trip, the reverend visited the homes of the only two people he knew in the community -- thinking that he may be needed by one of them -- but was told that everything was fine so he prayed with both and began to make his way back to Kentucky.
While driving, Rev. Nichols saw a hitchhiker and stopped to help him. The man, who had just been released from prison, was on his way to his mother's home. Though he invited the reverend in once they arrived, the man warned him that his mother didn't really like preachers. However, the woman received Nichols warmly -- telling him that her sister in Ohio had her church pray that God would send someone to talk with her. "So he sent you," the woman told Rev. Nichols, as recounted by his son.
"He's always just been a full-time pastor at a church but that's when he felt that he had been called to go into more evangelism," Dr. Nichols said. "He finished out his term there at that church and went into prison ministry."
The last decade or so of Rev. Nichols' life was devoted to Arise Ministries, which he founded to share the gospel with inmates primarily in state prison. As a prison chaplain, Dr. Nichols explained, his father underwent training similar to that for correctional employees in terms of self defense and interacting with prisoners safely.
"He never had any fear that I'm aware of," Dr. Nichols said, "and we didn't really have fear for him. We knew what he was supposed to do, and that's what he did."
Through Arise Ministries, Rev. Nichols also worked to help the children of those incarcerated -- buying Christmas presents that the inmates could give to their children and hosting a few summer camps in Lincoln County so that kids who'd never had the opportunity could experience the outdoors.
Dr. Nichols told the Commonwealth Journal that his father always strove to "do things the right way whether it was some type of spiritual battle or some type of worldly battle. He was always very concerned that things were done based on justice, equality and just what was right."
Though the pandemic had prevented Rev. Nichols from going into the prisons for the last two years, Dr. Nichols said his father stayed active working with inmates as they were released until becoming ill about two and a half weeks ago.
"He was pastoring the Nazarene church down on Crawford Avenue," Dr. Nichols said, "and a lot of people in town knew him as kind of 'the book guy.' He had a booth at the [Somerset] Peddler's Mall where he sold books. He'd go to yard sales and auctions, and he'd buy books by the box load."
Rev. Nichols also made monthly trips, his son said, to Christian Appalachian Project in Corbin where he could pick up a truck load of various items to distribute to those who needed them.
Once he'd been hospitalized, Dr. Nichols said, Rev. Nichols told his wife and children that he was looking forward to seeing Jesus.
"He had people praying for him all over the world…," Dr. Nichols said. "I believe that God answers prayers, but I think God also gives the person we're praying over the final say. If they have the free will not to be healed and to let them go to heaven, I think that may be what happened in this situation."
In addition to his wife and children, Rev. Nichols leaves behind eight grandchildren as well as a host of family members and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation for Rev. Nichols is scheduled for this evening (Friday) from 5 p.m. to 8 pm. at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held tomorrow afternoon (Saturday) at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.