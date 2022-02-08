After more than a month, a man has been charged in connection to the discovery of almost 60 dead animals at a home on West Ky. 80.
Casey E. Allan, 33, of Nancy, was arrested Friday on 44 counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals and one count of Propagation and Holding of Wildlife Without a Permit.
The charges stem from a December 19 investigation conducted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife based on a complaint and the subsequent execution of a search warrant.
PCSO Major Jeff Hancock reported at the time that the dead animals included geckos and a number of eggs, snakes, alligator snapping turtles, a scorpion and a tarantula.
Some of the animals had reportedly been rescued from Tim's Reptiles and Exotics in Burnside when the shop was raided and shut down on September 1. The ongoing case made national news and resulted in a total of 53 counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals against owner Timothy C. Lorraine.
But other animals Allan is accused of having weren't even legal to possess in Kentucky. At the time of the December raid, Hancock noted a Gaboon viper, a venomous African snake, and a three-foot-long alligator, as being illegal in Kentucky.
In all, about $50,000 in animals were seized from Allan's residence, according to the sheriff's office.
Carol Moore of Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven told the Commonwealth Journal that her organization was called in to assist authorities with the animals. She commented on the "overwhelming smell of death" that greeted them as they entered as well as the "extreme emotions of sadness and anger" once they reached the animals.
"[There were d]ead animals in enclosures everywhere you stepped," Moore said. "The reptiles that were still alive were clinging to life and starving to death. Most of those succumbed to illnesses and starvation."
Allan, who hadn't been at the residence on the day of the raid, was formally charged once law enforcement had completed their investigation which included, according to lead investigator Sergeant Zach Mayfield, monitoring the progress of the reptiles.
Allan was released Friday from the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $3,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court for arraignment on February 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.