<b>Pulaski Board of Education awards turf contract </b>

In a vote more than six years in the making, the Pulaski County Board of Education selected the general contractor that will oversee the installation of turf on both high schools' football fields.
During Tuesday evening's meeting, the board first approved a revised BG-1 -- the document school districts submit to get the Kentucky Department of Education's consent for construction or renovation projects -- for the "Pulaski County Athletic Improvements Project."
It was at this step back in May 2015 that former board members split on continuing with the turf, with a 3-2 majority ultimately voting to scrap the project over financial concerns.
Fast forward to February 2022, when the district has a more secure bottom line and new board members who not only approved the new revised BG-1 but also awarded a construction contract to winning bidder D.W. Wilburn Inc. for a total construction cost $3.5 million.
"The bids came in within budget," Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said. "I think the board was very pleased with the bids."
According to Richardson, the contractor plans to break ground on the project around March 1. As the superintendent is quick to remind you, the project encompasses much more than football -- replacing the tracks as well as the existing grass football fields at both Pulaski County High School and Southwestern High School.
Neither school had seen new sod since 2015, and their tracks are more than 20 years old. The district had been advised they would need to redo the subsurface on both tracks the last time they were resurfaced.
District officials envision the project opening the facilities up to more student use for activities like soccer, baseball, softball and band as well as middle-school and youth football teams.
While a schedule for completion hasn't been finalized, Supt. Richardson said he'd met with the athletic directors, principals and coaches to advise that at least the first few games of next season should be scheduled for the road.
"There are so many weather factors that can take place in the spring," he said, "so basically our coaches and athletic directors have made provisions to play those first few games away if need be. With tracks being replaced, both track teams at Pulaski and Southwestern will be practicing in other places."
The athletic improvements project may have the enthusiastic approval of the current school board, but members did split 3-2 on another vote Tuesday night.
Supt. Richardson told the Commonwealth Journal that he'd been approached by some board members about putting the district's masking policy on the agenda.
When the item came up, Division 1 member Daphne Tucker made the motion to make masking optional on school grounds. Division 4 member Laura Carrigan seconded the motion with another yes vote coming from Division 5's Dr. Rebekah Branscum (vice chair).
Board chair Cindy Price (Division 3) and Division 2's Patricia Edwards voted against the change.
"There wasn't a whole lot of commentary amongst the board members," Richardson added.
The policy had been to require masks whenever the "7-Day Incidence" rate of COVID-19 exceeded 25 cases per 100,000 population -- as determined each Friday for the following week. For the last several weeks, the entire state had in the "red zone." As of Tuesday afternoon, only Carlisle County in western Kentucky had been upgraded to "orange" with 21 cases per 100,000. Pulaski County's rate was 69.9.
With the approved policy revision, Supt. Richardson said, masks in Pulaski County Schools became optional for students and staff officially as of Wednesday.
