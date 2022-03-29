<b>Pulaski Circuit Clerk placed on leave pending complaint investigation</b>

Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk J.S. Flynn is currently on paid administrative leave in connection to a complaint received by state court officials.
Details into the nature of the complaint were not available at press time but Flynn's temporary leave from his duties were confirmed by Jamie Neal, Public Information Specialist for the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC).
"Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. has placed Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk J.S. Flynn on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into a complaint," Neal stated. "The administrative leave is not a punitive action and is intended solely to ensure workplace safety and preserve the integrity of the investigation."
In the meantime, according to AOC, Rockcastle Circuit Court Clerk Eliza York is serving as the temporary circuit clerk for Pulaski County as well.
Flynn has served as the circuit clerk since October 2016, when he was appointed by then-Chief Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey T. Burdette. Prior to his appointment, he had officially worked in the office for 10 years and had been involved in circuit clerk's educational programs since the age of 15.
Flynn replaced his grandfather George Flynn, who retired after 28 years in office at the end of that September -- citing family health issues.
J.S. Flynn is currently in the middle of his first full term as local circuit court clerk, having been elected to a six-year term in 2018 when he ran unopposed. The office is not among those being decided during the 2022 election cycle.
