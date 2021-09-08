<b>Rockcastle escapee captured in Pulaski County</b>

An inmate who had escaped from the Rockcastle County Detention Center last week was recaptured in Pulaski County as Labor Day came to a close.
Daniel Ray Griffin, 30, of Stanford, is facing new charges of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, third-degree Assault on a Police Officer, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Resisting Arrest, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Reckless Driving, and Speeding (26 mph or more over limit).
Griffin was already wanted on charges of first-degree and second-degree Escape, as well as first-degree Persistent Felony Offender after escaping the Rockcastle County Detention Center around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to previously published reports, Griffin was working in the jail kitchen during breakfast, and when the cook stepped out to get something from a freezer, Griffin ran out behind him.
Griffin's recapture began, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, around 8 p.m. Monday night with Deputy Brian Cloyd spotting a white Ford pickup traveling in excess of 100 mph on Old US 150 East. Dep. Cloyd attempted a traffic stop but the pickup failed to pull over and continued to travel east on US 150 E at a high rate of speed.
Lincoln County's K9 Sgt. Michael Mullins attempted to deploy spike strips at one point to help slow down the pursuit but failed, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, as the pickup attempted to run him over.
The white pickup continued on -- colliding with two cruisers and turned south on Ky. 39 S after striking the cruisers for about three miles. The pursuit came to an end in Pulaski County around 10:35 p.m., according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, as the pickup blew a tire -- losing control and colliding with a tree.
At that point, the driver was identified as Griffin. After a brief struggle, Griffin was placed under arrest and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he remained at press time.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Stanford Police Department, Eubank Police Department, Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon Police Department, Lincoln EMS, Bluegrass 911, Wildcat Towing and Lincoln County Transport Staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.