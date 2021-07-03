<b>Rogers concerned bill will fund abortions worldwide</b>

Somerset's U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, a ranking member of the Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, is a little disturbed by several provisions in the group's fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill.
Rogers shared his concerns earlier this week about "misguided and unprecedented provisions" in the bill, including using taxpayer dollars to repay debts owed by other countries to China, spending $1.6 billion for the Green Climate Fund and the removal of a prohibition on federal funds for abortions in other countries.
"Our international strength was largely built on strategic partnerships, compassionate humanitarian aid and iron-clad support for our allied nations, like Israel," Rogers said. "While the State and Foreign Operations funding bill maintains many of our critical commitments abroad, it includes far too many extreme partisan measures that jeopardize bipartisan support.
"My greatest concern is the unprecedented removal of the most important condition to any federal appropriations bill, that no funds can be used to pay for abortion. In this bill, it's a direct hit to the sanctity of life around the world," added Rogers.
Rogers also specifically voted for an amendment to strike $70 million from the bill for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
"President Biden reversed the prohibition on U.S. funding flowing to UNFPA, despite the fact that the organization has violated the most basic respect for human life through its support of coercive abortion and forced sterilization in China -- a severe human rights abuse in its own right," said Rogers.
The Somerset legislator did applaud the $3.3 million in the bill for Israel, but warned of measures that could prove to be counter-productive for our allied nation.
"The bill weakens a condition carried in prior years regarding the Palestinian Authority and their pursuits of recognition at the United Nations and their campaigns against Israel at the International Criminal Court," Rogers said. "I believe this change will be counter-productive to resuming direct negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel."
The total bill provides $62.2 billion for the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs, a 12% increase over current spending.
"At a time when American families continue to struggle to make ends meet, and foreign aid is under great scrutiny, proposing such egregious and politically-motivated misuses of taxpayer funding adds insult to injury," said Rogers.
Rogers pointed out Republican members offered amendments to:
• Promote pro-life policies by ensuring that foreign aid is not used for abortion; strengthening protections against coercive abortion; and prohibiting funds to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA);
• Stop funds from being directed to the Green Climate Fund;
• Require that Congress be notified of the transfer of Guantanamo Bay detainees to other foreign governments; and
• Insist on reforms at the World Health Organization that promote transparency and accountability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.