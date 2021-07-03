<b>Science Hill man sentenced to five years for role in Brumley murder</b>

A local man previously identified as a witness to the 2019 murder of LeeAnna Brumley has now been sentenced to five years for his role in the attempted coverup.
Corky Lee Hendricks, 41, of Science Hill, pleaded guilty last month via Rocket Docket to one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The charge stems from the May 22, 2019, fatal shooting of Brumley.
Brumley was 25 when she disappeared in May 2019. A break in the case came that fall after local law enforcement announced that Hendricks was wanted for questioning but it was ultimately 34-year-old Danelle Nicole Powell who was charged with Brumley's murder.
During a preliminary hearing for Powell, Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office testified that Powell ultimately told officers that she shot Brumley at the behest of Gerald Avalon Hendricks, a relative of Corky Hendricks' whom both women had been staying with at the time. Afterward, the men rolled Brumley's body in a rug and loaded it onto a utility trailer connected to Corky Hendricks' Nissan pickup, which he drove to his home on Anderson Lane. Avalon Hendricks and Powell traveled in a separate vehicle.
Powell told authorities, according to Jones' testimony, that the body was unloaded onto a burn pile but burning it was interrupted when the woman that lived with Corky Hendricks returned home early from work. Brumley's partially burned body and the rug were reloaded onto the trailer, then Powell and Avalon Hendricks returned to his Shady Grove Road residence. Powell told authorities that she passed out and woke up an unknown amount of time later to the smell of smoke. Looking outside, she saw Corky Hendricks carrying a bag and Avalon Hendricks tending a barrel where they were burning items that belonged to her as well as Brumley.
When Corky Hendricks was arrested in October 2019, according to the lieutenant, his statement was largely consistent with Powell's. He also led authorities to a fourth location -- another family farm on Charter Oaks Road where burned bones (believed to be Brumley's) were discovered in a field.
Powell is currently set to stand trial in August. In May, the Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted 55-year-old Gerald Avalon Hendricks of Science Hill on charges of Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Corky Hendricks' plea agreement also resolves two separate cases for which he'd been held since the fall of 2019.
In July 2019, he was charged as a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and first-degree Persistent Felony Offender. Then that September, the local grand jury charged Corky Hendricks with Cultivation of Marijuana, 5 or More Plants (1st offense) and another first-degree PFO count.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors recommended that both PFO counts be dismissed. Corky Hendricks' five-year sentences for the marijuana and weapon charges appear to be concurrent with the tampering charge.
Corky Hendricks remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
