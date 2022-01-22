<b>Somerset man pleads guilty to multiple felonies resulting from police pursuit</b>

A local man is facing between 10 and 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to several felonies connected to a pursuit involving the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office last July.
Jonathan Toby Whiles, 38, of Somerset, pled guilty to three counts of felony Wanton Endangerment; two counts of felony Criminal Mischief; felony Fleeing or Evading Police; Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Reckless Driving; and first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
The charges stem from a July 12 incident when deputies were dispatched to Morgan Lane in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they encountered Whiles in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Upon being advised there was an active warrant for Whiles' arrest, according to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, the deputies ordered Whiles to turn off his vehicle and step out. He responded by speeding out of the driveway -- sideswiping two sheriff's vehicles and causing over $1,000 in damages to each.
The deputies activated their emergency equipment and began a pursuit traveling down West Ky. 80 during which Whiles began passing vehicles in the double yellow zone, running several vehicles off the road and nearly striking another vehicle head on. In the interest of public safety, the deputies terminated the pursuit.
According to Dalton, the Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Whiles and apprehended him later.
After indictment and having consulted with the Sheriff's Office, the Commonwealth's Attorney announced in open court that there would be no plea offers and that this matter needed to be decided by a Pulaski County Jury. After a few months of court appearances heading toward an April trial date, Whiles entered an open plea of guilty on Thursday to each and every charge.
Dalton explained that with the open plea, without a sentence offer, Whiles has chosen to throw himself on the mercy of the court rather than face judgment from a Pulaski County jury. He added that with the PFO charge, Whiles faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison.
The prosecutor indicated that he would ask the victims for their assistance in expressing the seriousness of these charges in hope of convincing the presiding judge to impose a lengthy sentence.
"I can't stop a Defendant from pleading guilty," Dalton stated. "The Defendant has a lengthy criminal history and knowingly engaged in behavior which destroyed public property, disregarded lawful authority, and endangered the lives of deputies and a private citizen during a senseless pursuit. These facts warrant a lengthy prison sentence and my hope is that the Court will impose one." said Dalton.
Dalton praised PCSO - with deputies Trent Massey and Kyle Edwards being the officers on the scene - and Sheriff Speck for their cooperation and assistance.
Whiles' sentencing has been set for March 3. At press time, he remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
