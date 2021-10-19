LONDON, Ky. -- The trip to Laurel County proved fruitful for local high school marching bands last weekend, with Somerset and Southwestern taking home esteemed awards.
The Cardinal Classic band competition was held at South Laurel High School's Gilliam Field. The competition featured 17 bands as well as the host band and University of the Cumberlands performing in exhibition.
Somerset High School took the field at 3:30 p.m. in the second Class A division competition against Lee County and Harlan Independent. In that division, Somerset won the first place award and the Esprit Award. The Esprit Award is presented to the band that shows the most pride, spirit, enthusiasm and camaraderie during their performance.
Southwestern competed in the Class AAAA division against North Laurel High School, taking Best Percussion and first place. Southwestern also received the Best Overall Percussion awards in the final awards presentations.
Madison Southern was named the Grand Champion with Garrard County named Reserve Grand Champion.
The Cardinal Classic is the final competition for the 2021 marching band season, with regional competitions set for this Saturday, Oct. 23.
Class A and Class AAAA bands will perform at Bourbon County for the eastern region, while the western region will compete at Hopkinsville Stadium of Champions.
Semi-finals for state competition is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, sending Class A Somerset to UK's Kroger Field and Southwestern and other Class AAAA bands to George Rogers Clark High School. Finalists from each class will then compete at Kroger Field that evening.
