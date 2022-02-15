<b>Tennessee man pleads guilty to attempting to solicit a minor through internet</b>

Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton has announced that a Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to charges related to his attempts to solicit a local minor using the internet.
Raven Dustin Allen, 23, of Carthage, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in Pulaski Circuit Court on Thursday to two felony counts of Unlawful Use of Electronic Means to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jake Johnson handled the case and recommended a sentence of five years on each charge to run consecutive with one another for a total sentence of 10 years.
Allen's charges stem from an investigation by Detective Joey Johnson with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. In the summer of 2020, a father in Pulaski County contacted the detective when he discovered messages of a sexual nature that were sent to his child from someone that appeared to be an adult. This adult had sent and requested sexual images and attempted to set up an in-person meeting with the child. Through the investigation of Det. Johnson, and the diligence of the child's family, the adult was identified as Allen. He was apprehended and charged before any in-person meeting with the child could take place.
Final sentencing has been set for April 28. In addition to 10 years in prison, Dalton said, Allen will also be required to complete a sex offender treatment program (SOTP) while in the custody of the Department of Corrections, be subjected to a five-year period of post incarceration supervision following the completion of the initial 10-year sentence, and will be a lifetime sex offender registrant.
Dalton praised Jake Johnson's handling of the case. The Commonwealth's Attorney also thanked Det. Johnson and the victim's family for their work and cooperation on this case.
"This case is a sad reminder to the community of the dangers of sexual predators on the internet," Dalton observed.
