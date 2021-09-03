<b>Trials officially resume in Pulaski County</b>

The first jury trial held in Pulaski County since February 2020 concluded Wednesday.
The three-day civil trial was presided over by Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker and couldn't have gone more smoothly, according to local Circuit Clerk J.S. Flynn. He praised Judge Whitaker as well as the involved parties' attorneys and court bailiffs.
"I think things went extremely well," Flynn said, noting that technology played a big role in the proceedings.
The circuit clerk explained that on Monday, as jurors were being selected, both circuit courtrooms were put into use as the jury pool was separated for voir dire.
"We had monitors to display what was going on in each courtroom and each side could hear the other," Flynn said. "Of course it was an all-hands-on-deck situation for us in the circuit clerk's office. We had multiple clerks in each courtroom making sure that everything went as smoothly as possible. I was there myself in case we had technology problems but luckily, things went great. We couldn't have asked for a better proceeding, given the circumstances with COVID."
Once the jury was selected, Flynn said the trial continued solely in Judge Whitaker's courtroom although both jury rooms were in use for jurors during breaks in the trial. Once deliberations began, the full jury convened in a larger room for added spacing.
"We couldn't have asked for it go better," the circuit clerk continued.
The plan for resuming trials had been developed some time ago with judges Whitaker and John Prather working with Chief Circuit Judge Marcus Vanover. Flynn added that his office had also worked with Administrative Office of the Courts officials on technology and other logistics. The plan was put into place sooner, he continued, because "other cases had either settled, been continued, or if it was criminal-related, had been pled on."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.