David L. Dalton, Commonwealth's Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle counties, has announced that a break-in at a downtown apartment in Somerset has resulted in a pair of prison sentences for two Somerset men.
James Curtis West, 44, and Matthew Mark Layton, 35, both pleaded guilty to charges that arose from an incident in August 2021.
According to Dalton, on the morning of August 17, Layton and West unlawfully entered a residential apartment and began taking items. They fled the scene once they were confronted by the homeowners.
Officers got a description of the men, which included the unique detail that one of the men (later determined to be Layton) was carrying an iguana on his shoulder. West and Layton were subsequently taken into custody later that day. Although they had changed their shirts, Dalton said, the homeowners identified them as the men in their downtown Somerset home.
At separate hearings, Layton in December and West in February, both men pled guilty to third-degree burglary. Based on their criminal histories and with the consent of the victims, Dalton recommended one and a half years in prison for Layton and three years in prison for West.
Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker sentenced both men as recommended by the prosecution.
Dalton praised the Somerset Police Department for their swift and thorough investigations. He also thanked the homeowners/victims for their cooperation in this matter.
"The victims were kind and cooperative," Dalton said. "It is a shame that good people have to tolerate this kind of behavior."
