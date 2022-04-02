<b>Whittaker pleads guilty in Pulaski, Rockcastle cases</b>

A Somerset man who recently found himself back in legal hot water just two years after being pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin has entered into a plea agreement to resolve his pending cases.
Brett Dustin Whittaker, 38, of Melanie Lane, pleaded guilty on March 18 to first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine, 1st Offense) and Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (1st Offense) in connection to a January 21 arrest in Rockcastle County as well as Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks $500 <\\ $1,000 for a 2021 Pulaski County case.
According to the arrest citation filed in the Rockcastle case, Whittaker was passed out in the driver's seat of a truck that was still in drive when police discovered him in the parking lot of Pizza Hut in Mount Vernon. Staff told the state trooper responding that the Ford F-150 had been in the lot for about two hours.
Police ultimately found several large rocks of suspected meth, according to the citation. He was also initially charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon for a weapon that had been lying beside Whittaker in the passenger seat.
The arrest made state news because Whittaker's full pardon by then-Gov. Bevin in December 2019 was one of several to create controversy.
At the time, Whittaker was nine years into a 20-year sentence for two counts of wanton murder in connection to a 2010 crash in Lincoln County that killed a Berea preacher and his wife. He had been accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit while he was already on shock probation for a 2006 assault in Madison County.
The nature of Whittaker's pardon ultimately proved frustrating for the prosecution in the new cases. Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton noted that the gun charge couldn't be prosecuted as Whittaker could no longer be considered a convicted felon.
"When a governor erases someone's criminal history, it limits our options," Dalton said, adding that "but for the governor's actions, these events wouldn't have happened, including a DUI," since Whittaker would likely have still been incarcerated.
In exchange for Whittaker's change of plea in both pending cases, Dalton is recommending that he serve two years in prison.
Formal sentencing has been scheduled for May 26 in Pulaski Circuit Court. In the meantime, Whittaker is currently free on a $5,000 surety bond.
