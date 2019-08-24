Back in class: SCC President teaching course for first-year students

Dr. Carey Castle has his hands full as president of Somerset Community College.
But that doesn't mean he doesn't have time to get back to his educational roots.
Castle is teaching a new course this fall semester, First Year Experience, which is designed to help prepare new SCC students for the road ahead of them.
"I'm enjoying it," said Castle. "It's a one-credit hour course all of our students who are getting Associates Degrees take to help them learn what our college has in terms of resources."
That includes information on where to go for tutoring, child care options, what rights one has as a student -- things our students have had issues with in the past," he said.
The class is part of what Castle called a QEP, or Quality Enhancement Plan, devised by Catherine Tackett, Student Affairs Supervisor and QEP Director, and Clint Hayes, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs when the school was up fore reaccreditation.
"They did all the hard work," said Castle.
But getting to teach the class has been a privilege for Castle. Though he's now on the administrative side of things, he used to teach courses in areas like logistics and aircraft maintenance, and getting back in front of a class is a nice change of pace from his regular duties.
"I only teach two days a week, only the first seven or eight weeks," he said. "... I'm getting a kick out of it."
It's something he'd "absolutely, without a doubt" like to keep doing as well.
"I've seen (this type of course) work at other colleges," he said. "It'll change as we get more experienced at it, streamline and make it better, but it's definitely the right path."
