Baker waiting to see if governor signs "Church is Essential Act" 

In his second General Assembly, Somerset State Representative Shane Baker (R-85) is nearing the final enactment of a bill he first introduced a year ago as a freshman legislator.
House Bill 43, the "Church is Essential Act," passed the Senate Wednesday on a 30-7 vote, and now heads to the governor's desk.
The proposed law aims to prevent a governmental entity from banning religious services during an emergency to a greater extent than imposed on other organizations or businesses that provide essential services.
Rep. Baker sponsored the bill last year in response to Governor Andy Beshear's executive order closing houses of worship at the height of the Covid lockdown while liquor stores were among the essential establishments allowed to remain open. Due to the 2021 General Assembly being a "short session," the bill failed to gain traction then but HB 43 got a much warmer reception from legislators this year -- passing the House late last month and getting out of the Senate State and Local Government Committee just over a week ago.
HB 43, according to Rep. Baker, primarily does three things:
• Ensures that the government does not treat churches and other religious organizations worse than other businesses that are deemed essential during emergencies.
• Ensures that the state will not take adverse action against a religious organization for being religious.
• Provides a cause of action for religious organizations that have been discriminated against.
Baker called it a relief to see the full Senate approve the Church is Essential Act this week. "It's finally through the process and just awaits the governor's signature or veto," he said. "We should know in the coming week or so what he's going to do."
David Walls, Executive Director of The Family Foundation, has called on Gov. Beshear to sign it.
"Governor Beshear's actions against churches in Kentucky were simply unacceptable and discriminatory," Walls stated following the Senate vote. "We call on Governor Beshear to recognize his gross overreach and immediately sign this broadly supported, bipartisan bill into law."
As supporters wait to see if Beshear signs HB 43 or if the legislature will need to consider an override vote, Rep. Baker is turning his attention to another bill he is sponsoring.
HB 334 would reorganize the Executive Branch Ethics Commission, which Baker said currently has all five members appointed by the governor although the commission covers all constitutional officers in the Executive Branch. He is proposing to expand the commission to seven members with the governor retaining two appointments and allowing one each for the Attorney General, Secretary of State, Agricultural Commissioner, Treasurer and Auditor.
"It was something that I was unaware of when I first arrived," the representative said of the commission's composition.
Baker added that HB 334 also addresses the fine given to someone found guilty of trying to bribe a legislator. That fine is currently $1,000 and would be raised to $15,000 if the bill makes it into law.
"It's been in statute for many years," Rep. Baker said. "Everything else has gone up so this just aligns it with inflation over time."
The bill has already passed the House and is scheduled, Baker said, to be heard by the Senate State & Local Government Committee on Monday.
