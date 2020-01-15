Ballot position drawing not needed in Pulaski

No public ballot position drawings will be held Thursday at the Pulaski county clerk's office because no primary contests developed in Somerset City Council wards. All other ballot positions are nationwide, statewide and district offices, and drawings, required by law, will be Thursday at the Kentucky Secretary of State's office in Frankfort.
Candidates filing for Somerset City Council:
1st Ward -- Incumbent David C. Burdine
2nd Ward -- Incumbent Brian Dallton
3rd Ward -- Incumbent Jerry Wheeldon and Jeff Wesley
4th Ward -- Incumbent James (Jimmy) Eastham
5th Ward -- Incumbent Jerry Girdler and Jeanette Hislope
6th Ward -- Former city councilor James Robin Daughetee and Phyllis Lawson.
7th Ward -- Patrick Hunley (son of Donna Hunley)
8th Ward -- Incumbent John Ricky Minton
9th Ward -- Incumbent Jim Mitchell
10th Ward -- Incumbent David Godsey
11 Ward -- Incumbent Amanda Bullock VanHook and Teresa Singleton
12th Ward -- Incumbent Tom Eastham
A citywide primary is required if more than two candidates file in any of the Somerset's 12 wards with the two top vote-getters advancing to the November 3 General Election. Since only one or two candidates filed in each ward, all candidates will be on the November General Election ballot.
Each candidate is subject to a citywide vote. Candidates with no opposition may receive complimentary votes, and in wards where two candidates filed, the top vote-getter will be seated for a two-year term on Somerset City Council.
Municipal candidates in Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank are not involved in primary elections and they have a 4 p.m. June 2 filing deadline. Petitions of nomination for members of boards of education and candidates for supervisors of soil and water conservation districts must file with their county clerk not later than 4 p.m. June 2.
Mayors in Somerset, Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank are in the second year of a four-year term.
