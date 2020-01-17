Battle of Mill Springs' remembrance ceremony this Saturday

The public is encouraged to attend the Remembrance Ceremony for the 158th Anniversary of the Battle of Mill Springs this Saturday, one day before the actual anniversary on January 19.
Ben Blevins, Outreach Coordinator for the Mill Springs Battlefield Association (MSBA), noted that the battle is "the first definitive Union victory in the western theatre.
"It's amazing that so significant an event would have happened here," Blevins said, "in what was Logan's Crossing at the time."
The battle took place on January 19, 1862, in Pulaski and Wayne counties. Over 160 were killed and more than 600 wounded, and generals' names like Felix Zollicoffer and George H. Thomas became the stuff of legend.
The 900-acre property is still in the process of being formally transferred from the MSBA to the National Park Service, so Blevins said the ceremony will be much the same as it has been in the past. It will begin at 1 p.m. at Zollicoffer Park.
This year's featured speaker will be Dr. Bruce Burkett, a local veterinarian who currently serves as President of the Mill Springs Battlefield Board of Directors.
Stay after the ceremony for a chili supper at the Visitor Center and Museum. It's the last time the museum will be open this season before normal operating hours resume in March.
All scheduled events for Saturday are free to the public.
For more information, call (606) 636-4045 or visit www.millsprings.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.