An announcement made in a minor key: The "BBQ With the Big Band" event scheduled for this weekend will not be going on as planned.
According to organizers from Watershed Arts Alliance, the local non-profit agency that puts on the annual concert featuring the Somerset Big Band, not enough tickets were sold to move ahead with the event. In last Thursday's article about "BBQ With the Big Band," Watershed Director Wynona Padgett said that tickets needed to be purchased or reserved by this past Saturday.
"Due to poor ticket sales, Watershed Arts Alliance has decided to cancel the BBQ with the Big Band event that was to be held August 10 on SCC's campus," Watershed President Amanda Balltrip told the Commonwealth Journal. "This was a difficult decision to make, but every option and challenge was carefully considered."
The Somerset Big Band, made up of local musicians, has gathered at Somerset Community College the last couple of years to play old standards and favorites. Other vocal performers have also been a part of the fun, and a BBQ meal has been served in an outdoor setting.
Padgett said that Watershed hopes to plan "something else" in conjunction with the Somerset Big Band and all those who would have been involved in the event.
Added Balltrip, "So, now my question is: How can we make it up to you? What would you like to see? As always, Watershed is open to hearing your comments and concerns as to how we can best serve our community."
Those with comments can email directly Balltrip directly at watershedtix@gmail.com or Padgett at watershedartsalliancedirector@gmail.com.
