BBQ with the Big Band jazzes things up August 10

Strike up the big band. It's that time again.
The third-annual Watershed Arts Alliance event, BBQ with the Big Band, is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, on the grounds of Somerset Community College.
Each year, some of the most talented musicians from the Lake Cumberland community come together to perform while those in attendance enjoy a filling, delicious BBQ meal in a lovely outdoors setting.
Of course, the outdoors isn't always so lovely. Last year's BBQ with the Big Band suffered from a sudden rainstorm that forced the crowd indoors for a short spell, though eventually the evening went on as planned. Of course, bad weather led to the disruption of the Master Musicians Festival a couple of weeks ago as well.
"With any outdoor event, there's a risk of storms, rain, extreme hot temperatures, extreme cold temperatures," said Watershed Director Wynona Padgett. "We can't control the weather. We can just plan the event. ... That is something that scares people off from outdoor events."
But if all goes right? It's a magical night outdoors, in the space behind the Meece Building on the SCC campus. Padgett noted that it will be a good time to see the new slave memorial sculpture that sits on that spot, for anyone who hasn't gotten a chance to take it in yet.
And while the ticket is non-refundable, if weather forces a rain-out, Watershed will provide admission to a comparably-priced upcoming event for those who bought tickets in advance.
Weather issues aside, however, the big band is always a crowd-pleaser. Now under the direction of John Lenox, assistant band director at Somerset High School, the band formed in 2016 and has performed numerous times over the years, gaining a local following for its dedication to keeping alive the great American tradition of big band jazz.
Of course, sometimes the big band jazz is the song itself, and sometimes it's the style.
"This year, they'll be bringing the favorites you always want to hear, but have incorporated some rock songs and songs that might be a little bit current, and giving it the big band flair," said Padgett.
"These folks are so talented," she added of the ensemble that that has typically stayed at just under 20 people over the last few years."Not only are most of them local, what makes them so special is that we have all this talent in our own back yard. We don't have to go outside the area to find this caliber of music. Most of them are retired band directors, retired music teachers, people who have been in the music scene. People from Laurel County, Wayne County. It's a good combination of the Lake Cumberland region that makes up this band."
This year, the program will be a little shorter, as per guests' requests. Diamondz and Divaz Catering will provide the meal, which begins at 7 p.m.; local performer and music teacher Maria McNeil will be singing during this portion, accompanied on the piano by Debby McDonald.
After that, the band will start their performance. Padgett said they have added some vocalists to their program this year.
Tickets are $35 per person, and a table of eight is available to reserve for $250. Tickets can be reserved by calling Padgett at 606-383-0367 or on www.artful.ly (visit the "BBQ with the Big Band -- 2019" Facebook page and click the link). Tickets must be purchased or reserved in advance, by this Saturday.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m.
Watershed Arts Alliance is a local non-profit arts organization that promotes the arts in the community and holds several events per year. BBQ with the Big Band is quickly becoming one of their most popular traditions.
"We try to make it as nice a night as possible," said Padgett. "We have nice black tablecloths, we will have a centerpiece on the tables. We want people to have the feel of an outdoor fun event, but also a little bit on the elegant side."
