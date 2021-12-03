Bench warrant issued for man less than two weeks after sentence diverted

Authorities are searching for a local man who apparently ran afoul of Probation and Parole less than two weeks after he was given a pretrial diversion.
A bench warrant was issued Tuesday for William K. Baker, 30, of Somerset, based upon an affidavit from the state agency indicating that Baker has violated the terms of his three-year pretrial diversion.
Pulaski Circuit Judge John Prather granted the diversion on November 19 in connection to a first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot) count Baker was charged with last June.
Baker was arrested on the afternoon of June 19, after Somerset Police Officer Nick Taylor observed the 1999 Chevrolet 4x4 truck he was driving had an expired tag. According to the citation, Ofc. Taylor initiated a traffic stop upon pulling onto Ringgold Road from West Ky. 80 but the vehicle kept going into the eastbound lanes of the old Cumberland Parkway.
"The driver door was opened in a quick manner with the vehicle still rolling," the citation stated. "The [driver], later identified as William Baker, fell onto the pavement with the vehicle still in motion. Baker carelessly left the vehicle in the drive position and the vehicle jumped the median and went into the oncoming lane, going off the roadway and stopping on a small hill."
Baker then fled north across the parkway with Ofc. Taylor in pursuit, according to the citation. He jumped a guard rail and wire fence as other officers set up a perimeter in an effort to locate him. Baker was ultimately located in the parking lot behind Big Lots and arrested.
A Pulaski County grand jury indicted Baker in August. In accordance with his plea agreement last month, Baker had been scheduled for a case review in Pulaski Circuit Court on January 20 and was due to complete his diversion in mid-November 2024.
