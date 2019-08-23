Benefit concert this Saturday in Lincoln County for explosion victims

On August 1, an explosion rocked neighboring Lincoln County.
"It was actually about a mile away from my guitar player's house," said Steve Dixon, lead singer for rock band Vagabond Blue.
The destruction was sudden and catastrophic. A regional gas pipeline ruptured in the early morning hours, causing a massive explosion that killed one person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park.
The explosion was so huge that it showed up on radar, according to a tweet from WKYT-TV meteorologist Chris Bailey, and was seen for miles around, including in Somerset. The fire burned so hot that it left the landscape barren, burning trees and grass and leaving only red dirt, rocks and gravel.
"I was watching it on the news that night with my wife and said, 'I'd be willing to play a benefit to help those people,'" he said.
Turns out, he ended up organizing one. The Rock Cares Concert, billed as a benefit concert for the victims of the Lincoln County gas pipeline explosion, will be held this Saturday, August 24 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, not far from the northern border with Pulaski County.
The grassroots effort is scheduled to feature nine bands, playing throughout the day. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the music starts at 3 p.m., with bands playing on the hour.
Dixon said it didn't take much to get people on board.
"I made two phone calls to my band buddies, and got six bands lined up in two phones calls," Dixon said of his immediate reaction after seeing what happened that night. "I said said, 'This is happening.'"
Dixon met with Lincoln County officials, who loved the idea and said they'd handle everything else in terms of logistics to make the concert possible.
Scheduled artists include Potential Alibi, Fired Up, Raised on Dirt, Collective, Gravel Switch, Raven Hyde, Some Rock Band, Gypsy Witch, and Dixon's own band, Vagabond Blue, which is well known from numerous performances in Somerset over the years. Performers are subject to change.
Chairs and coolers are allowed.
A full 100 percent of the benefits will be distributed to the victims of the explosion via the Hustonville Helping Hands Family Resource Center.
"The bands are playing for free. The sound guy isn't taking a dime," said Dixon.
Cost is $10 per person or $40 per car load (cash only). Kids 12 and under get in free.
Additional donations are welcome. Checks should be made payable to: "Helping Hands Family Resource Center" with "Lincoln County Victims" as the reason.
"It's been outrageous over the last three weeks. I never expected it to take off like that," said Dixon of the reaction to the explosion, noting that for him, the news "hit too close to home."
