Berea man pleads guilty to bringing meth into Pulaski County

Berea resident Gary L. Metcalf, who is connected to a federal Pulaski drug case, has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he conspired to distribute meth, while his co-defendant - Eubank resident Billie Jean Lunceford - is scheduled for a rearraignment on December 2.
The guilty plea of Metcalf, 31, was accepted by the court last week, meaning he is judged guilty. A formal sentencing is scheduled for March 5 of next year.
Metcalf admitted that between March 2018 and February of this year, he assisted others in bringing 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine into Pulaski, Laurel, Rockcastle and Madison counties.
Court documents say packages from Nevada were sent to him via the U.S. Postal Service. The documents also state that he collected the "proceeds" from the distribution of the drugs and delivered it back to the Nevada-based supplier.
Metcalf is facing between 10 years and life in prison, a possible fine of $10 million and a supervised release of five years.
As for Lunceford, the 49-year-old Eubank woman is charged with being a part of the same conspiracy, as well as being in possession of 40 firearms despite being a convicted felon.
A rearraignment hearing is typically scheduled when a defendant is expected to submit a plea agreement.
Metcalf currently is lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
