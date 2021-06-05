Beshear talks vaccinations, economy at PCHS stop

While Governor Andy Beshear was in town Thursday to deliver a ceremonial check celebrating the allocation of just over $1 million for highway projects aimed at improving traffic safety for three local schools, he also took the opportunity to tout his administration's pandemic response and nascent recovery.
Kentucky reported its first case of COVID-19 15 months ago. With more than 2.06 million citizens now vaccinated, the governor noted that total figure includes some 84 percent of all Kentuckians 65 and older.
The governor encouraged anyone present who hadn't been vaccinated to reconsider. Following the presentation, Gov. Beshear noted that the current rate of spread among unvaccinated Kentuckians is as high as 97 percent.
"What we've seen in March and April -- our first two months after a significant number of people were fully vaccinated -- is over 90 percent of all cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated Kentuckians," Beshear said. "The vaccines have worked so effectively that long-term care, one of the first areas that was vaccinated, has gone more than two-thirds of total deaths to under a third. They are absolutely working. We also see them working to reduce the spread, and when there are breakthrough cases, we're seeing them being very mild. These are gifts from God."
For those still hesitant, Beshear teased an announcement which became public Friday: a new incentive called Shot at a Million involving two types of drawings.
Kentuckians 18 years old and older who have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may enter to win one of three $1 million drawings.
Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may enter to win one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.
Learn more at shotatamillion.ky.gov.
"We are truly seeing hope," Beshear said Thursday as he pivoted to the commonwealth's economy. "I'm feeling optimism now. After this 15 months, we deserve some optimism and a whole lot of good news."
The governor pointed to two events in recent weeks indicating the strength of Kentucky's comeback.
First, an economic development magazine called Site Selection ranked Kentucky No. 1 in the region for economic development, No. 1 among states with a population of less than 5 million, and No. 3 per capita and No. 7 overall.
Then the Fitch Ratings as well as Moody's issued positive reports on the state's economic outlook.
"[Moody's] report said Kentucky's economy is rebounding 'with gusto,'" Beshear said. "So now I use that term as much as I can."
But the state's overall gains aren't enough; the governor said that he wants such opportunity "to reach every single part of Kentucky, including right here in Pulaski County.…
"Why not us? Why not now," Beshear continued. "At a time when that density of New York City or Los Angeles has never been more unattractive to groups…when we've got national attention at leading during COVID, why can't we lead in the post-COVID economy? Why can't we do it in all parts of Kentucky. I've seen proof that we can."
Following the presentation, the Commonwealth Journal asked the governor about his thoughts regarding unemployment benefits and the struggle of some businesses to hire more workers.
"The employment situation right now is more complicated than a red or blue argument, which is going on in Washington," Beshear said. "It runs into issues of whether people have been fully vaccinated, did they lose childcare options during this, are they looking for a new line of work. I think what we have to do is make decisions based on sound economic principles and not just fall into some national argument.
"The extra $300 [benefit] right now is putting $34 million into our economy every week," he continued. "The No. 1 place where it's being spent are groceries but it's also being spent on retail and restaurants -- areas that were hit so hard and now are seeing a resurgence. If we just cut that like some states are doing, we're going to hurt the very businesses that suffered so much through the pandemic."
The governor said his administration is working on an incentive program to keep money flowing through the economy and get people back to work.
"Our goal is to be smart and to begin moving people off of [unemployment] into the workforce," Beshear said.
