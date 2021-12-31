A local domestic violence shelter has been awarded more than $44,000 to help fight violence against women.
Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey announced more than $2.1 million in grant funding has been awarded to 30 agencies across Kentucky to stop sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking as well as to enhance victim services.
Among the new grants is $44,382 for Bethany House Abuse Shelter.
The Governor said it is unacceptable that on average, 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner in the United States, and in Kentucky more than 45% of women and 35% of men experience intimate partner physical violence or rape in their lifetimes.
"We must end violent crime and sexual assault," said Gov. Beshear. "These funds help us work together to end it and build that better Kentucky we all want."
The federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program are awarded to law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and victim services throughout Kentucky. Funds are received from the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), a component of the U.S. Department of Justice.
OVW requires state administrating agencies allocate 25% for law enforcement, 25% for prosecutors, 30% for victim services, 5% for state and local courts and 15% for discretionary distribution. Accordingly, the funding should be used for projects that serve or focus on adults and youth (age 11-24) who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking. Awarded funding may also support complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families, including children 10 and under. Applications are submitted to and grant funding is administered by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet's Grants Management Division.
"We must support any and all efforts to curb intimate partner violence and amplify the voices and experiences of victims so they no longer have to navigate that painful journey alone," said Secretary Harvey. "This grant funding furthers the administration's pledge to ensure every victim knows they are not alone, and fosters supportive communities that help survivors seek justice."
Other programs awarded funding that could help individuals in this region or statewide include:
• The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts was awarded $99,118.
• Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky (AppalReD) was awarded $5,950.
• The Office of the Attorney General was awarded $29,100.
For more information on the Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women, visit: https://www.justice.gov.
