We know it's been a common practice for departing governors to issue some pardons on their way out the door.
We would think that those pardons are well thought out. We would think that prosecutors and families of victims affected by the crimes of those being considered for a pardon would be consulted.
Pardons are something that should be done with much care.
Matt Bevin, however, broke the system. He destroyed it by issuing hundreds of pardons for felons convicted of murder, rape and sexual assault.
As Glasgow Daily News Editor Daniel Suddeath said in a column last week, "For a man who constantly touted his moral righteousness while running for election and reelection, former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin seemed to defy logic in recent weeks by issuing pardons to some of the worst offenders in our state."
Amen.
Suddeath went on to say in his column that, "Now it's clear that it's time to reform the practice of gubernatorial pardons in Kentucky. Bevin showed us first hand that the power to do so can be abused. We just can't afford to allow that to happen again."
One person should not have the authority to pardon convicted criminals at a whim. Second chances are great and some truly deserve them but pardoning a sentence goes a lot deeper than just saying "I forgive you."
For one, it's not fair. There are people sitting in jail cells across the commonwealth for far less heinous crimes than what some of those pardoned by Bevin committed.
Secondly, it creates distrust in the system. How are we to believe the justice system is fair when convicted murderers, rapists and other criminals are set free without a governor having to provide any real merits for their pardons?
This pardoning practice also gives one person too much power.
Our state leaders need to consider this issue and reform how pardons are issued. At the least, a governor's pardon should be reviewed by a panel of legal and social experts to determine if there's real cause for dismissing what at least one court already decided. We owe that to the victims of these crimes and their families.
Just imagine if your child had been raped, or your husband murdered, and the governor decided to set the person convicted of the crime free? You'd be angry and probably be forced to relive one of the worst times in your life all over again.
In the case of Brett Whittaker, a Somerset man who was pardoned in the DUI-related deaths of John and Lavanda Rowland, Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery wasn't consulted. No one bothered to reach out to the Rowland family either.
When Whittaker pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, the Rowland family was assured that Whittaker would serve 17 years in prison. That seems like a fair price to pay for taking two lives.
But now Whittaker is free and clear after serving less than half that sentence.
We know that has to be frustrating for Montgomery and it has to be unsettling for the Rowland family.
Incredibly, Whittaker may be one of the more deserving of Bevin's pardons. The former governor truly unleashed a rogue's gallery of murderers and child rapists onto the streets without any justification for his actions.
To us, it seemed like something done out of spite.
Let's hope the Kentucky General Assembly will take the bull by the horns and make sure no future governor will ever do this again.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Michael McCleery, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
