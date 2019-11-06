A surprisingly heavy turnout at Tuesday's General Election was, as expected, dominated by Pulaski County Republican voters who favored all GOP statewide candidates. In the only local contest, Bill Dick, former mayor of Science Hill, with write-in votes, won a seat on Science Hill City Commission to fill the unexpired term of Jeffrey Wesley.

Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett hit her voter turnout projection on the nose. With statewide projections of a 31 percent turnout, Burnett predicted between 40 percent and 50 percent of Pulaski County registered voters would go to the polls. She was right. Some 21,308 votes were cast, 44.2 percent of Pulaski County's 48,151 registered voters.

Republican Governor Matthew G. Bevin and his running mate, Ralph A. Alvarado swamped Democrat Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman with 70.05 percent of Pulaski County votes. Bevin polled 14,756 and Beshear got 5,891. John Hicks, a Libertarian candidate, picked up 419 votes.

Pulaski County vote totals for other constitutional offices:

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican Michael G. Adams -- 15,786

Democrat Heather French Henry -- 5,154

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican Daniel Cameron -- 16,382

Democrat Gregory D. Stumbo -- 4,597

AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Republican Mike Harmon -- 16,233

Democrat Sheri Donahue -- 3,933

Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg -- 485

STATE TREASURER

Republican Allison Ball -- 16,985

Democrat Michael Bowman -- 3,789

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Republican Ryan F. Quarles -- 16,586

Democrat Robert Haley Conway -- 3,730

Libertarian Josh Gilpin -- 486

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS 3RD APPELLATE DISTRICT 1ST DIVISION (UNEXPIRED TERM)

(Judicial contest is nonpartisan)

Jacqueline M. Caldwell -- 7,678

Michael O. Caperton -- 6,047

In the city commissioner's race at Science Hill, Carolyn Phelps was appointed until the next election to serve the unexpired term of Jeffrey Wesley who moved out of town. She took office August 27. No candidates filed for the office and former Mayor Dick defeated Phelps 55-42 in a write-in contest, and Dick will serve the remaining year in Wesley's term. Dick did not seek another term as mayor at the last election and Mike Hall was elected as mayor of Science Hill.

In the governor's race in Pulaski County, Bevin got 436 walk-in absentee votes and Beshear received 289.

Bevin also bested Beshear 119 to 88 in mail-in ballots. Libertarian John Hicks got 4 walk-in absentee votes and 8 mail-in ballots.

Burnett said other than a minor hitch or two in early voting the electronic polling books (e-poll books), used for the first time at all 56 Pulaski County voting places, worked very well.

Tags

Recommended for you