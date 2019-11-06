A surprisingly heavy turnout at Tuesday's General Election was, as expected, dominated by Pulaski County Republican voters who favored all GOP statewide candidates. In the only local contest, Bill Dick, former mayor of Science Hill, with write-in votes, won a seat on Science Hill City Commission to fill the unexpired term of Jeffrey Wesley.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett hit her voter turnout projection on the nose. With statewide projections of a 31 percent turnout, Burnett predicted between 40 percent and 50 percent of Pulaski County registered voters would go to the polls. She was right. Some 21,308 votes were cast, 44.2 percent of Pulaski County's 48,151 registered voters.
Republican Governor Matthew G. Bevin and his running mate, Ralph A. Alvarado swamped Democrat Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman with 70.05 percent of Pulaski County votes. Bevin polled 14,756 and Beshear got 5,891. John Hicks, a Libertarian candidate, picked up 419 votes.
Pulaski County vote totals for other constitutional offices:
SECRETARY OF STATE
Republican Michael G. Adams -- 15,786
Democrat Heather French Henry -- 5,154
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican Daniel Cameron -- 16,382
Democrat Gregory D. Stumbo -- 4,597
AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Republican Mike Harmon -- 16,233
Democrat Sheri Donahue -- 3,933
Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg -- 485
STATE TREASURER
Republican Allison Ball -- 16,985
Democrat Michael Bowman -- 3,789
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Republican Ryan F. Quarles -- 16,586
Democrat Robert Haley Conway -- 3,730
Libertarian Josh Gilpin -- 486
JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS 3RD APPELLATE DISTRICT 1ST DIVISION (UNEXPIRED TERM)
(Judicial contest is nonpartisan)
Jacqueline M. Caldwell -- 7,678
Michael O. Caperton -- 6,047
In the city commissioner's race at Science Hill, Carolyn Phelps was appointed until the next election to serve the unexpired term of Jeffrey Wesley who moved out of town. She took office August 27. No candidates filed for the office and former Mayor Dick defeated Phelps 55-42 in a write-in contest, and Dick will serve the remaining year in Wesley's term. Dick did not seek another term as mayor at the last election and Mike Hall was elected as mayor of Science Hill.
In the governor's race in Pulaski County, Bevin got 436 walk-in absentee votes and Beshear received 289.
Bevin also bested Beshear 119 to 88 in mail-in ballots. Libertarian John Hicks got 4 walk-in absentee votes and 8 mail-in ballots.
Burnett said other than a minor hitch or two in early voting the electronic polling books (e-poll books), used for the first time at all 56 Pulaski County voting places, worked very well.
