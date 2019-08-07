Bevin, other statewide candidates play political ball in Rogers' back yard

If you were a Republican, Mr. Rogers' neighborhood was the place to be Tuesday night.
A special reception for the Pulaski County Republican Party was held at the home of Somerset's own U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers on College Street in downtown Somerset, and the statewide GOP ticket dropped by — even if circumstances might have prevented otherwise (Daniel Cameron, the party's candidate for attorney general, had to make it from Wayne County and had dealt with a car accident earlier in the day).
That ticket included, of course, incumbent governor Matt Bevin, who is running to hold onto his position this November. Bevin's message to his partymembers: Know when the election is. Get out and vote.
"We represent a region of the state in this back yard — you're the movers and shakers, you're the people who know people — you have members of your family who listen to you, who respect you, members of your community that have elected you," said Bevin, who is running against Democrat Andy Beshear in the General Election on November 5. Bevin said he'd heard from one supporter who pledged to try to re-elect Bevin in 2020 — which would be too late. "I thought to myself, 'We still have some work to do here. There's people who are just not paying attention."
The spirit of the evening was more garden party than political rally, with BBQ and ice cream and a beautiful, expansive back yard that was awash with gorgeous flora and mingling well-wishers in a variety of summertime fashions. But if you came for the politics, there was probably enough there to sate your appetite. Attendees heard not just from Bevin and the host, longtime Congressman Rogers, but also Cameron; Bevin's running mate State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, the first Hispanic individual elected to the Kentucky General Assembly; Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles; State Treasurer Allison Ball; State Auditor Mike Harmon; and David Harris, campaign manager for Secretary of State candidate Michael Adams, who was unable to attend Tuesday evening.
Of course, if you were a Democrat, you would have taken your lumps during the course of the event. Bevin got digs in against the opposition by referring to Ball as "the good Allison," in contrast to departing Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, and noted that AG — or "Attorney General" — could be short for "Aspiring Governor," in reference to his opponent Beshear's ambitions. He also campaigned for Adams by talking about his Democratic challenger Heather French Henry, a Miss America title holder, and mentioning that her husband Steve Henry, a previous lt. governor and candidate for governor, was "found guilty of a number of campaign-level violations and other things while he while he was in office."
Added Bevin, "We don't need more corruption. We've had plenty of that through the years. We don't need more of it back in Frankfort. We're flushing it out."
Bevin also touted his own record, saying that he's the only Kentucky governor ever to fund pensions in their entirety, the only governor to put 100 percent of lottery funds to education, and to put more money into school's SEEK formula than ever before.
The governor also spoke about growing the state's population to produce more taxpayers, which he said would help the state's financial woes more than tax revenues from legalized marijuana or expanded gambling, talking points mentioned by Bevin's opposition. He also mentioned Amazon Prime's air shipping hub being built in Kentucky as an example of the kind of investment and capital being put into his state as a result of his administration's efforts, economic "seeds" going in the ground.
"Is there controversy? Yes, because when you take on entrenched interests on the labor side, on the legal side, when you take on entrenched interests on the tax side and the pension side, when you take on all of these things that for years we've ignored, you're going to find that people are unnerved by that. So be it," he said. "History will determine whether or not we're on the right trajectory. I'm telling you, we are."
Added Bevin, "This race is ours to lose. Let's not lose it."
Rogers expressed gratitude to everyone who came out, saying he's not seen a "more fun thing" than the event held Tuesday at his house. The event brought out likely a hundred or so people and plenty of elected officials, including county judge-executives from other areas like Lee, Knox, Wayne, McCreary, and Rockcastle Counties as well as Pulaski's own, Steve Kelley, and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.
But Rogers made the purpose of the evening clear: "We're here because we want to be sure that we re-elect Matt Bevin as the governor of this state."
As far as the other candidates at the event, Ball called herself "the watchdog of our taxpayer dollars" and "champion of transparency" in her role as treasurer. She also said she's pushed for legislation to make it a requirement for high school graduates to have a course on financial literacy.
"I really think it's important that we see where our money is going, so I've launched a transparency website (transparency.ky.gov)," she said. "After that came out, we were in the 24th position in the nation in transparency. After the website, we were in the top 10 in the nation. So it made a big difference when they came out."
Quarles paid the hosts a compliment by saying the scene in the back yard resembled something from Southern Living Magazine, and pointed out that each of the candidates has a "background unique to the office" they're seeking.
"We have a record that we're proud of. We're Kentucky Proud of our record," said Quarles, referencing the label found on goods in grocery stores made here in the Bluegrass State. "We're actually solving the problems instead of kicking down the road, and that's what really sets us apart from our counterparts that are running as well."
Harmon said he's accomplished things likes the first ever audit of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Program Fund, making sure dollars meant for police and fire offices end of in those hands, and working with officials to help counties save money.
"We just simply follow the data," said Harmon. "I tell people, imagine the last four years if not only you had an Andy Beshear as Attorney General, but you also had an Adam Edelen as auditor."
Bevin said of Adams, "There will not be a person in America even close to being as qualified" as him for the role of secretary of state.
Added Harris, "(Adams will) make it easy to vote and hard to cheat, to police our elections so that they are free and fair, and to restore competency and integrity to the secretary of state's office."
Bevin called Cameron "dynamic," "brilliant," and "exactly who we need" in the role of state attorney general.
"I think that we have great energy on this side of the ticket as it relates to all of our candidates," said Cameron, an African-American. "The Democratic Party always likes to talk about how they are the party of the future and they are the party of diversity, but as you can tell from our slate, we are the ones who that are not only talking the talk but walking the walk."
Alvarado said he was "humbled and honored" when Bevin approached him about being his lt. governor. His family came to the U.S. from Costa Rica and Argentina, and found a fast love for this country when they came here.
"Right now is a time when you're watching a lot of national politics, and you're seeing a lot of people who are members of our Congress who frankly are trying to trash our country and tell us how low our country is," he said. "I talked to my mom as an 81-year-old immigrant who listens to that and says, 'You know, if these people don't like it, they're welcome to leave if they don't like it, to be perfectly honest.'
"I think a lot of times when we come to a new country and adopt it, we embrace that," he continued. "My parents taught me that. Here in Kentucky, same thing. ... I love this state and my family loves this state. My kids were born and raised here, and we want to make this state top five in everything that's important, every important category, and with this governor, we'll be able to get that accomplished."
Before the event started, Bevin spoke to the Commonwealth Journal about being pleased to come back to Pulaski County, a Republican stronghold in the state.
"I would literally say that any time you are ever given an invitation by Hal Rogers and his wife to come to their back yard, don't miss the opportunity. This place is beautiful ... It's a Chamber of Commerce day here in Pulaski County," said the governor. "You know what I love about the people of Pulaski County and Somerset? It's a very business-oriented community. It's very industrious. You have not only that sort of indigenous growth but then you have all the people who come here for tourism, the Ohio Navy that comes down every year, and so people know how to deal with the fluctuation of business. ... There's always a great energy in this town, and it's great to see it."
