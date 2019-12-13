Bevin's pardons of convicted murderers, rapists shameful

You know, I saw a glimmer of hope for Matt Bevin's redemption a few weeks ago when he wished Gov. Andy Beshear well and claimed he only had Kentucky's best interest at heart.
That certainly didn't jive with his 11th-hour pardons -- 428 of them, to be exact -- which included a wide variety of convicted felons, including murderers and rapists.
One was a Pulaski countian -- Brett Whittaker, 36 -- who pleaded guilty to two counts of wanton murder in Lincoln County in 2011. According to police reports, Whittaker was operating his pickup truck while intoxicated. The truck crossed the center line while south bound, colliding head-on with John and Lavanda Rowland's Toyota Corolla. The husband and wife were in the area to assist in building a church.
Whittaker received a 20-year sentence, and because of the violent nature of the crime, he would've had to serve 85 percent of that time. Instead, he's walking free after eight years. And the Rowland family didn't even receive a call from the state to let them know Whittaker was being released.
"I'm shocked about it," said Eddy Montgomery, Commonwealth's Attorney for Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties, "and very disgusted that they didn't take the time to call the family of the victims."
Bevin also pardoned Patrick Brian Baker, who was convicted of a homicide that occurred during a 2014 home invasion in Knox County. Just as a side note, I suppose, the brother of Baker raised $21,500 in a 2015 political fundraiser for Bevin, and donated 4 grand himself.
Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele, who prosecuted Baker, was not pleased.
It would be an "understatement to say I am aggrieved" by Bevin's pardon, Steele told the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Steele pointed out that Baker served a mere two years of a 19-year sentence on his conviction for reckless homicide, robbery, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with evidence.
Steele, who, like Bevin, is a Republican, also cited the fact that two of Baker's co-defendants are still in prison. "What makes Mr. Baker any different than the other two?" he asked.
Whittaker and Baker are just two examples of Bevin flipping the entire state the middle finger as he rode off into the sunset.
The man who was concerned that teachers converging on Frankfort for a peaceful demonstration might cause children to be sexually abused also pardoned Micah Schoettle, who was convicted last year of raping a 9-year-old child in Kenton County and sentenced last year to 23 years in prison.
"So, I guess Matt Bevin thinks he's smarter than the 12 citizens that heard the actual evidence," Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said. "I've got news for him: Child molesting rarely happens in front of witnesses or leaves physical evidence. If we didn't pursue those cases, 99% of child rapists would never be prosecuted."
"This irresponsible manipulation of the justice system is why the public's confidence is constantly eroded," Sanders added. "No one from the Bevin administration gave any warning this was coming. If they had, we'd have shown them why these rapists and killers were behind bars to begin with. These pardons regurgitate false statements of defense attorneys that juries of Kentucky citizens obviously didn't believe."
Not enough?
Bevin also pardoned Kathy Harless, who was convicted of murder in Grayson County in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison after she gave birth in a flea market outhouse and threw the baby in a cesspool. Bevin wrote that she had "paid enough for the death of her newborn son."
He pardoned Blake Walker, who was convicted in 2003 in Adair County of killing his parents, Barbara Peterson, 55, a Lindsey Wilson College teacher, and her husband, Brian Walker, 54, who worked in construction and was a former Peace Corps volunteer, and leaving their bodies in a basement. He was 16 at the time.
Adair Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Wright, who prosecuted Walker, said he was "disgusted, frustrated and upset" by the pardon, which he called a travesty. He said Bevin's office never consulted him about it, and that Walker agreed to the sentence in a plea agreement.
Bevin also pardoned Irvin Edge, who was convicted of murder and solicitation to murder for hiring a hit man to kill his business partner in 1991 in Daviess County. According to court records, the killer came to victim Charles Westerfield's door, asked to see him, and then shot and killed him in front of his family members. He was sentenced to life, and in 2004, the Parole Board ordered him to serve out that sentence.
He pardoned Leif Halvorsen, who was sentenced to death in Fayette County for the murder of three people -- Jacqueline Green, Joe Norman and Joey Durham -- in 1983.
Bevin pardoned Kurt Robert Smith, who as a 17-year-old was convicted in 2002 in Fayette County of the murder of his 6-week-old baby, Blake, whose brain was so swollen that the seams between the bones in his skull were pushed half an inch apart, a state medical examiner testified.
I know departing politicians often issue pardons as they leave office. But Bevin's list was especially concerning. If you needed any more proof that this guy had no business leading our state, now you have it.
Not only did Bevin turn criminals who committed the most heinous of crimes back onto our streets, he also undid the hard work that our law enforcement agencies, and men like Montgomery, Sanders, Wright and Steele, carried out in order to put these people behind bars where they belong.
Many of these pardons were shameful acts perpetrated by Kentucky's all-time most shameful politician.
The best thing about the Matt Bevin era is that it's over.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Contact him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
