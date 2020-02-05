We want to make sure our children are cared for properly.
And for parents who have to use childcare facilities, that includes making sure our kids are well fed.
These days, that doesn't mean cookies and milk.
The Kentucky General Assembly is considering a bill that would bring state's childcare facilities in line with USDA standards. The bill also covers adult care centers.
"Senate Bill 45 ... simply addresses childcare standards for all licensed childcare centers within the commonwealth," Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, said while explaining SB 45 Monday on the Senate floor. "These are standards that are followed by the vast majority of facilities, but this will bring all facilities under the umbrella."
The bill passed the Senate by a 34-0 vote.
We think it's good legislation.
Under the latest Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) nutrition standards, meals and snacks served will include a greater variety of vegetables and fruit, more whole grains, and less added sugar and saturated fat, and will establish age-appropriate meal patterns.
Here are some notable standards developed by the USDA:
•Ensure that at least one of the two required components of a snack be a fruit or vegetable.
•Serve a variety of fruits, more often than juice, and increase the variety of vegetables provided each week.
•Provide at least two servings of whole grain-rich grains each day.
•Serve only lean meats, nuts, and legumes, and limit processed meats to no more than one serving per week.
•Serve natural cheese and choose low-fat or reduced fat-cheeses.
•Serve only unflavored milk to all and serve water as a beverage when serving yogurt in place of milk for adults.
•Incorporate seasonal and locally produced foods into meals.
•Limit purchased pre-fried foods to no more than one serving per week.
•Avoid serving non-creditable foods that are sources of added sugar.
SB 45 also includes a second nutrition provision that would set standards for sugary drinks, which is one of America's biggest culprits in its childhood obesity dilemma, according to nutrition experts.
"Beverage companies have said they want to be part of the solution to childhood obesity, but they continue to market sugar-sweetened children's drinks directly to young children on TV and through packages designed to get their attention in the store," said Jennifer L. Harris, PhD, MBA, lead study author and the Rudd Center's director of Marketing Initiatives. "Parents may be surprised to know that pediatricians, dentists, and other nutrition experts recommend against serving any of these drinks to children."
SB 45 would also require childcare centers to meet certain physical activity and screen time standards. That term is used for activities done in front of a screen, such as watching television.
In short, this bill assures us that childcare centers will provide a healthier environment for our children.
Hey, we're not against a batch of chocolate chip cookies from time to time. But moderation is the key to healthy eating.
Under Senate Bill 45, we know our children will receive the balanced diet, and supervised physical activity, that will provide a healthy lifestyle.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Michael McCleery, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
