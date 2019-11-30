In recent years, "Black Friday" shopping has actually started on Thanksgiving Thursday, as people schedule their turkey dinners around their bargain-hunting treks into the commercial wild.
One way to help keep Thanksgiving focused on eating and arguing with the relatives? Start Black Friday on Wednesday.
"Online shopping has grown every year," said Scott McPeek, store manager of the Somerset Walmart, one of the major hubs of Black Friday shopping in Pulaski County, "This year, we actually started our online sale the night before (Thanksgiving) ... at 10 p.m."
He added with a chuckle, "Black Friday's on Wednesday," before continuing, "It allows the customers to kind of get a head start. A lot of those people can buy hot items online and have them shipped to the store, same discount. The perk to that is, they can either have it shipped to the home or shipped to the store, but if it's shipped to the store, (the shipping) is free. A lot of times, they'll pick the hot items up online, and then come to the store to pick up other things. It's really helped us with customer flow and customer traffic."
The rise of shopping from the comfort of one's home certainly didn't keep everyone at home in their pajamas, however. Walmart -- and other stores -- were still plenty packed, all throughout the holiday period. Just going in the store on Friday -- ironically, after most Black Friday shopping had already been done the day before -- Walmart was still buggy-to-buggy with consumer traffic. About 15,000 buyers came through Walmart's newly-resdesigned store over Thursday and Friday combined.
Nevertheless, things went "very smooth," according to McPeek, who said that the "heavy" store costumer influx was similar to last year. "No major issues. ... You always have things that come up through the night, but the customers are very pleasant, so it's been pretty good."
Those shopping at Walmart bought big-ticket electronics like iPads, DVDs, video games and 65-inch televisions -- "That was the hot item," said McPeek. Homewares, too; "Anything 'Pioneer Woman,'" he added, referencing food writer Ree Drummond's line of colorful products. Discounts went down as far as below 50 percent. Some buys were special for the occasion, ones "that we don't sell every day."
Another popular haul? "We gave gift cards, up to like $300 gift cards on cell phones. Purchase a new cell phone and activate it here, we gave you a free digital gift card that you can use at the store," said McPeek.
And then there's the blast from the past: vinyl. "Record players are coming back this year," said McPeek. "We actually sold those really well. It's the first time I can remember that we had vinyl records and vinyl record players (as Black Friday draws)."
Traffic was also heavy at the Somerset Mall on the far south end of town. The parking lot was still full Friday afternoon, but the action started early, according to JCPenney manager Ray Stennett.
"When I opened (the store Thursday) at 2 p.m., we had a line that started at the front door facing U.S. 27 that wrapped around the side of the building and went past the back door," said Stennett. "We handed out coupons to a little over 500 people. That's how many people were entering the building at 2 p.m. We stayed packed all day."
Needless to say, "Thursday was a really good day" for sales, and Friday was "really good" as well. Electronics were also popular buys at JCPenney, items like gaming headsets, earbuds, and keyboards -- "Anything techy has been a huge seller," said Stennett -- and of course clothing. The people of Pulaski County are ready to stay warm this winter.
"The big holiday theme is 'cozy': Fleecy, furry warm pullovers. A lot of thick, warm, plush bedding," said Stennett. "With the weather and it being cooler, we sell a lot (of these items throughout the month)."
But Black Friday is the big day, of course. "This weekend right here kind of tells the tale as to what the holiday season will be like for us," said Stennett.
Smaller businesses too did brisk business on Black Friday. Downtown Somerset residents didn't have to go very far to shop at the Mole Hole in its new home on the Fountain Square. The boutique store wasn't open on Thursday, but had plenty of traffic Friday, calming nerves not just with good sale prices -- people bought t-shirts, decor, and Christmas gifts -- but also Bloody Marys and mimosas from the bar area set up in the store for a complimentary brunch.
"It's been the place to be today," said owner Tammy Hoehler on Friday. "It's been swamped. It's been excellent for us to be downtown, since Day 1. We started at 10 a.m. this morning and had about 30 people lined up waiting to get in."
