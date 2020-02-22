Black History Month isn't just about the past — it's about the next generation as well.
Visitors to the Children's Department of the Pulaski County Public Library in recent weeks may have noticed the display of books featuring some iconic names: Rosa Parks. Lena Horne. Muhammad Ali. Aretha Franklin. Raye Montague. Frederick Douglass.
They're the kind of historical figures every American should know about, young or grown — but while some are households names, not all of them are so widely recognizable.
Tyler Sanchez, an assistant in the Children's Department, hopes that featuring these books might lead to changing that for today's kids that will become Pulaski's future.
"In school, you're taught about the same people, taught about the same stories, the same history lessons," said Sanchez. "So to see (kids) find something that maybe is not in the curriculum, I like that."
For February, which is Black History Month across the United States, Sanchez took a key roll in putting together a display of books dealing with notable African-Americans and related issues for the Children's Department. It's something she's proud of, and something that's meaningful to her, due to her own experiences growing up as a mixed-race individual in Somerset.
"Growing up, I felt different. I felt like I didn't didn't really fit in with these kids," said Sanchez, a 2014 Somerset High School graduate. "They thought that (being mixed-race) was weird. I was told I was going to go to Hell by people. It was uncomfortable and I did turn to books. Instead of wanting to deal with the bullies, I wanted to sit alone. I'd read or I'd draw."
Having the opportunity to work with the library's Children's Department, then, is the perfect fit for Sanchez.
"Seeing picture books, that's illustration, that's reading. I love it," said Sanchez. "... "Now I feel like I have a reason to love children’s books so it’s not just, 'Oh, she’s staring at a picture book.'"
The library has about 200 books dealing with black history and culture available, with 30 set out on display. In choosing books to feature for Black History Month, Sanchez knew what she wanted — an emphasis on the positive.
"The books that I favor, they’re important because they’re not the same books about slavery and lynching and death," she said. "(They're about) things that celebrate every day life. … Ones that are celebrating not just the same people you learn about — not just the same Rosa Parks story, not just the same Martin Luther King Jr. story — but ones that celebrate scientists, mathematicians, artists, dancers. They’re not as celebrated as other people in their field."
One of those books that's near and dear to Sanchez's heart isn't about a figure of historical importance, but rather an often unconsidered aspect of the black experience: the reaction to one's hair, which tends to take on different shapes and textures compared to other race groups. It's called "Don't Touch My Hair!" by Sharee Miller
"When I saw that (book), I almost cried," she said. "Even though it's just a silly, fun book, it's emotional thing for me. Growing up, you don't have that (depiction of African-American hair). When it's things about hair, it's always the same — long, blonde, silky. And that's beautiful too, but when you're teased about having big hair, afro hair, you want that character. You want that story that's celebrating you and not calling you ugly, not making fun of you. It's beautiful.
"Growing up here, I was always teased," she continued. "I always left school with things in my hair, spitballs, whatever. Then there are the people who appreciate it and just kind of dive right in and don't respect any kind of (boundaries)."
A book like "Don't Touch My Hair!" not only offers a relatable experience for many, it also helps normalize the appearance of hair styles that other kids may be unfamiliar with, so that they'll come to realize all hair is normal instead of just straight hair, noted Sanchez.
"The book, I thought, was very cute," she added. "It even shows her swimming with sharks, just to get away from people wanting to touch her hair. It was very relatable. It was everything I wish I had as a child, and now I'm happy to see other children have that kind of story."
Another favorite book selection of Sanchez's is "Jazz Age Josephine" by Jonah Winter. It tells the story of Josephine Baker, a star of the 1920s and '30s, known for her singing and dancing in the Paris music hall scene. Baker was so much more than an entertainer though — she was also a civil rights activist and even a spy, collecting information about Nazi Germany to help the French Resistance during World War II. Her status as a a beauty and fashion icon helped earn her the nickname "Black Venus."
"I love the illustrations in ('Jazz Age Josephine'), they’re cut," said Sanchez. "It doesn’t shy away from what she went through but it still puts it in a way for kids to understand. You have your Marilyn Monroes but you also have your Josephine Bakers, you have your Ella Fitzgeralds, you have your entertainers of color. (The books help kids) learn about that and just see that Hollywood glamour isn’t one mold."
Sanchez credits her mother, Lisa Moses, with making sure that she was educated about such significant black figures. "She did a fantastic job at making sure I knew the culture, I knew about those things. She would try her hardest ... to get books for me that were about people of color, even if it was fiction. She made sure I had that so I had that character that was like me."
Sanchez encourages people to come into the Pulaski County Public Library, head up the stairs to the Children's Department, and check out the reading material available, though she noted that "Black History Month doesn't have to be just one month" — you can learn about it all year-round, just like any other kind of history. Seeing kids do that this February, thanks to the work she's done there at the library, has been a rewarding experience for Sanchez — she's helped lay a foundation for the next generation's appreciation of diversity and black history.
"I've noticed a lot of parents especially come in and say, 'Oh, that's cool'" when they see the books, said Sanchez. "Grabbing that book, little kids rushing to it. There are a lot of children who love learning about all kinds of different things, and they're all different races. Seeing them grab the books, wanting to learn about them, that excites me."
