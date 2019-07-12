Black Hole Young Artists Showcase set for tonight at Shine House

Youthful inspiration will be in display tonight at the Shine House in Somerset.
Black Hole Young Artists, an offshoot of Watershed Arts Alliance, will be hosting an Art Showcase tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"The youth in this community are so strong in the arts department," said Katelyn Claunch, one of the current junior board members of Watershed (WAA). "A lot of people don't realize this."
"Black Hole" was the original name of Watershed Arts Alliance 30 years ago, and was brought out of retirement to represent the efforts of the youngest members of the local non-profit arts organization. Recently, WAA took on junior board members to give teenagers a voice in the process.
"It's been really fun to work with Watershed," said Claunch, who was one of the first junior board members along with Maryanna Meadows and Cameron Reed. "It''s been a really good experience. I don't think any of us have been on our own before to create an event. It's been a lot of fun to put together this community of artists."
Artists of all kinds -- visual and performance -- will be showcasing their work at the event. Scheduled artists include:
• Sebastian Tingle: Visual Art
• Eli Parker: Visual Art
• Kenny: Visual Art
• Madison Blanton: Visual Art
• Lilly Fugate: Photography
• Jennifer Jones: Flute Performance
• Katelyn Claunch: Visual Art & Clarinet Performance
• Cameron Reed: Visual Art & Live Painting
• Maryanna Meadows: Vocal Performance
There will also be an open mic portion of the event available for anyone ages 13-21; all artistic expression is welcome for that, noted WAA director Wynona Padgett, such as poetry readings, monologues, and musical acts.
While the artistic display and performance is only open to those age groups, people of all ages can come and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Art Showcase. The event is free to the public, and will be held at the Shine House, located at 402 North Main Street.
It's the first event the Black Hole Young Artists has put together themselves, and has been a rewarding experience, noted Padgett.
"It was the only event that they were planning (of their own)," said Padgett. "(The junior board members) have helped with many (WAA) projects, and worked on other projects, to try to get grants, things of that nature."
She also mentioned that the junior board members have set up their own Instagram account under "Black Hole Young Artists," so people can find them on social media.
Claunch is going to Campbellsville University in the fall, and her fellow current junior board members are also leaving high school and moving on, so WAA will be introducing new junior board members soon.
"We wanted to include young people because they have a different insight into what's going on in the arts community, especially within our own community," said Padgett. "A lot of times, young people are more afraid to step out and say, 'This is what we do.' We wanted to give them a platform to do that."
