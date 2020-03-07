The Lake Cumberland area has had its share of good, locally-owned steakhouses over the years.
But even people from Somerset will grab the reins and ride on over to Wayne County for the Black Stallion.
Located on Main Street in Monticello, Black Stallion Steak House serves up some of the tastiest cuts of meat in the region. To thank for that is Jesus Alvarez, who opened Black Stallion in October of 2012.
"I just wanted to try something different from what I had been doing," he said. "I'd been working in a Mexican restaurant for years (at El Cazador), and wanted to try (a different type of restaurant)."
Alvarez went the steak house route because Wayne County didn't already have one, he said.
"I was thinking of options for the people living here," he said. "They only have the same things -- we have the Mexican restaurant, we have pizza and the fast food. There was nothing like (Black Stallion)."
So Alvarez took the plunge into restaurant ownership, and so far, it's been a good decision. Black Stallion has captured the tastebuds of its customers, and Alvarez has felt welcomed into Lake Cumberland's collective heart.
"We're doing very good," he said. "I'm so pleased to be here in the community. Everybody is very friendly and very nice."
Even in Wayne County, there is a dedicated group of Pulaski County customers who come over, and of course, "Ohio Navy" seasonal regulars at Black Stallion.
"We have people from Ohio who have been coming here for years. They have boats in the lake, or a house here in Wayne County," said Alvarez. "Every summertime, they are here."
Of course, Black Stallion trades in steak; the sirloins are the most popular, said Alvarez. There are also options like chopped steak, T-bone, New York Strip, Ribeye, and a 22-ounce Porterhouse. Then there are the baby back ribs, seafood (including various offerings of shrimp, salmon, catfish, and crab cakes), and chicken dishes (including charcoal grilled, BBQ, and Cajun varieties).
"We have a little bit of everything," said Alvarez, "steak to ribs to beef to pasta, sandwiches, pork, salads."
One particular dish he noted was the Southwest Chicken Oscar, which features asparagus and crab meat over a boneless breast.
An assortment of sandwiches and wraps join soups and salads (including a fajita taco salad and catfish salad) and favorite appetizers like wings, poppers, and a plentiful sampler platter round out the menu.
But the steak, of course, is the star. Is it the best in Wayne County?
"Yes," said Alvarez. "That's why they keep coming back."
Black Stallion is a community-involved business -- a look at their Facebook page sees them supporting various school teams and organizations and they've even spread to nearby Columbia. For Alvarez, that's just part of what being in business is all about -- being happy at home on beautiful Lake Cumberland.
"I want to keep doing this, and stay a community supporter," he said. "As long as they want me here, I'll be here. Serving the community is something I enjoy and look forward to every day."
