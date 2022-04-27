Blocking of railroad crossings discussed by Fiscal Court

With the 2022 General Assembly in the books, local leaders can now look at the 2022-24 highway construction plan and see how much funding for infrastructure is coming their way.
At Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court, Lake Cumberland Area Development District Transportation Planner Ian Cole was on hand to discuss the latest state highway plan and to offer assistance for future infrastructure concerns.
Cole's job encompasses collecting data for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as well as facilitating communications from the public in regard to projects they want to push forward with state funding.
As Cole wrapped up his presentation, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley asked for an update on the proposal to ease traffic concerns around the railroad crossing at Ky. 635 in Science Hill.
Cole responded that $3.3 million in federal funding has been allocated in the state budget for the 2024 fiscal year to reconstruct the highway to eliminate the at-grade crossing in favor of a separation crossing.
The city has had problems for years due to Norfolk Southern's train tracks bisecting it. It's possible for all of Science Hill's crossings to be blocked by the same train, causing part of the city to be cut off from the other side and sometimes requiring drivers to go miles out of their way to get around.
"We still deal with that on a regular basis with the railroad being tied up there and people getting caught at the crossing," Judge Kelley said.
Cole noted the safety concerns not only in Pulaski but other counties as well. "They're trying to eliminate a lot of them [crossings] across the state," he said.
"If you can help us champion that through," Kelley added, "it's been an issue for a long time."
The court also discussed roads in other districts facing the same issue, namely Richardson Lane, which prompted a federal lawsuit when local authorities tried to cite railroad officials for violating Kentucky statute by blocking the crossing for more than five minutes.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw reported he'd received calls about trains blocking a crossing for five hours off Cedar Grove Road.
"If there's an emergency down there, there'd be no way an ambulance would be able to get to them," Ranshaw said.
Currently the county has no recourse, with County Attorney Martin Hatfield noting that the federal judge ruled that the state law is superseded by federal law regulating rail traffic.
In other business:
• Fiscal Court honored Southern Middle School eighth-graders Ryder Branscum and Christine Webb as Pulaski County Colonels after both won state and national championships in their respective archery divisions. Coach Lisa Cook also mentioned state high school champion Natalie Cummins, who couldn't attend.
• Elections Coordinator Mark Vaught presented the voting plan for the upcoming May 17 Primary.
• Magistrates authorized the advertisement of bids for 2022-23.
• Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten reminded the public that the recycling center will be holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Magistrates approved a supplemental $1,200 bill to Darrell Floyd Electrical Contracting for the installation of a light at the Pulaski County Park boat ramp.
• Magistrates approved two fund transfers, both from the General Fund, to the 911 Fund and Jail Fund in the amount of $200,000 each.
• Science Hill resident Ray Johnson asked the court for assistance in cleaning up a lot next to his property. While the court didn't take action Tuesday, Judge Kelley noted that the "subdivision ordinance" does need to be updated.
• Fiscal Court closed the meeting with an executive session devoted to a presentation from Dream Big Burnside, citing land acquisition. Judge Kelley reported that no action was taken during the closed portion of the meeting.
