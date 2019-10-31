Ghost and goblins are not the only scary things in Pulaski County at Halloween.
The time was late in 1973. Cumberland Parkway had just opened. Then, Somerset was a one-horse town and pretty much rolled up the streets after 8 o'clock at night.
Cherokee Restaurant was the only place that stayed opened around the clock. The restaurant, long-ago closed, was located where the KIA dealership is now, on North U.S. 27. It was where night owls perched and law-enforcement officers went for coffee after crime-fighting sprees.
The time was about 4 o'clock in the morning. It was near Halloween, maybe not exactly, but close. Several officers and a Commonwealth Journal reporter were drinking coffee. Nothing keeps one awake better than coffee brewed in a seldom-cleaned pot at an all-night restaurant.
The restaurant was quiet, nobody was talking. The group had been up all night.
Suddenly, the restaurant door opened. An unshaven man, his hands shaking, walked in. His face was white as a sheet.
"What town is this?" he wondered, looking for a seat away from the door. He walked toward a restaurant seat but didn't sit down. He stood, looking wildly around.
An officer, seeing the man was troubled, walked over to his table.
"Whatsamatter?" the lawman inquired.
"I've been driving a truck all my life and I've never seen anything like it," he responded, still shivering.
"What's did you see?" questioned the lawman.
"That gulch back there, about two miles from town ... it lighted ... a big blue light as I came through."
"What road ... what gulch?," the officer persisted.
"That new road ... Cumberland Parkway. I believe a sign said Fishing Creek as I started in the gulch."
"Oh, that's the highway cut ... where big rock walls are on both sides ... at Fishing Creek," reacted the officer.
Finally, settling down a bit, the truck driver said as his truck came through the highway cut the entire area was visible in a strange blue, flickering light. "I put the peddle to the metal and got out of there," he said.
"May I buy you a cup of coffee," the kindly policeman asked.
"No thanks," responded the truck driver." My motor is still running. I'm getting out of here and I won't come this way again."
The story about the truck driver and the blue light in the Cumberland Parkway cut appeared in the next day's edition of the Commonwealth Journal. Reaction: Two dear ladies, driving in on East Ky. 80 to work in Somerset, reported a flying saucer hovered above their car all the way to town. Same Halloween, just another scary story.
