Blues, BBQ, and Arts Festival gives the low-down on line-up

Master Musicians Festival isn't the only big-deal musical shindig in town.
Much like MMF holds a line-up announcement party each year, the annual Lake Cumberland Blues, BBQ, and Arts Festival held one of their own Sunday at Friends Sports Bar and Grill in Somerset, and this year there is indeed plenty to be excited about.
Ghost Town Blues Band will be the headlining act at this year's festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, at the Judicial Center Plaza in downtown Somerset.
"They're a super-good band out of Memphis," said Kenny Meredith, president of the Lake Cumberland Blues Society, which is putting on the event for the sixth straight year.
"They're very well-known, they've toured all over the world," he added. "They just came back from Europe and touring over there. The weekend before our (event), they're at the Big Blues Bender festival in Las Vegas."
And even better than that -- they had the honor of paying musical respect to blues royalty when they performed at B.B. King's funeral in 2015, noted Meredith.
The Lake Cumberland Blues Society was founded to preserve the longstanding American tradition of the blues through education and performance, and the Lake Cumberland Blues, BBQ, and Arts Festival has been one of their most visible success stories over the last few years, gaining a foothold in the local community.
"A few years back, there were not many blues bands around here," said Meredith. "Everybody touched on the blues but nobody was a blues-specific artist, so we thought we'd try to create interest in it.
"I go out and do a lot of open mics," he added, discussing the society's influence. "I've seen bands created at these open mic (events). A lot of them have gone out to play a lot of blues, so I'm happy about that."
Meredith noted that so many rock musicians today and popular music acts have been heavily influenced or have their roots in this distinctly American art form. Jonathan New is one of those modern rockers here locally, and as a new board member with the Blues Society (set to perform for the third time at the festival), is someone who appreciates the role the blues plays in modern musical life.
"The Lake Cumberland Blues Society is yet another extension of the ridiculously talented and wonderful folk that we have in the Lake Cumberland area," said New. "The Blues, BBQ, and Arts Festival is our way of showcasing some of that talent and it doesn't stop with the music. Anyone who attends will also get to experience some great paintings and pictures from local artists, live painting on site, along with crafts, and delicious barbecue from many area vendors. ... I hope everyone makes plans to come out and support local everything for another beautiful day and night in Somerset.
New and Meredith will be playing with Rachel Crowe, a popular returnee from Stanton, Ky., and they'l be opening up for the Ghost Town Blues Band.
"She's been doing really good this year," said Meredith of Crowe.
Also performing will be the Blue Crawdads from Barbourville -- "They're another band that's doing really good," said Meredith. "They'll be in their fourth year at the festival. Everyone keeps asking, so we keep bringing them back" -- and Cody Lee Meece playing with the Catdaddies
"We thought we'd put his name out there and try to make a blues star out of him," said Meredith of popular local singer-songwriter Meece.
Also up is the Lake Cumberland Blues Society Jam Band, consisting of all local artists involved in the blues society, and another member of the society performing his own set, Jeff Taylor.
Several food vendors will be there, providing everything from BBQ to ice cream, said Meredith -- "There will be something for everybody" -- as well as various arts vendors. Additionally, local artists will be producing a painting on stage during the course of the event.
The Lake Cumberland Blues, BBQ and Arts Festival will go from noon until about 10:30 p.m. (with Ghost Town going on at 8:30 p.m. approximately), and is free to the public.
Meredith advised those interested to visit the Lake Cumberland Blues Society page on Facebook and check out links to each of the artists to get a taste of the kind of musical cookin' they'll find at the Blues, BBQ and Arts Festival.
"We have plans to continue this forever," said Meredith. "... I love to see people who were really into blues before but now they are come get their groove on and realize that just about every band they hear is influenced in one way or another by somebody in the blues."
