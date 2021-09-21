Most kids like nothing better than opening presents on their birthday, but one local boy used his special day as a way to help dogs -- and cats --in need.
Jacob Maggard turned 8 on August 5. Instead of asking for presents, Jacob asked his family and friends for donations to the Pulaski County Animal Shelter.
According to mom Lisa, Jacob got the idea from one of their neighbors. When Cheryl Sears passed away this spring, her family had asked for shelter donations in lieu of flowers.
"That had been in Jacob's head," Lisa said. "When his birthday rolled around, he decided that instead of gifts, he wanted to ask everybody to give to 'Miss Cheryl's shelter.' That's what he calls it."
So Lisa asked for a list of what the shelter needed most from assistant director Kim Sears, who happens to be Cheryl's daughter. In addition to Lisa sending it out, Kim posted the wishlist on Amazon. Lisa and her husband Brian are thankful for Kim's help in making Jacob's birthday wish come true.
"Some people had the donations mailed to her house and some were mailed here," Kim said. "I had package after package coming in here from Amazon that people had called in donations."
The Maggards moved to Somerset from California in August 2020 upon Brian's retirement from the military. Lisa is a veteran as well. Prior to moving back to their native Kentucky, the family had rescued a dog three years ago from the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) where they lived on the coast -- a "supermutt" that Jacob named Junior Flash.
"We had always donated to the shelter, whether it be used towels or an abundance of dog food," Lisa said. "In California, our local shelter was very close to our home. They would put needs out on Facebook all the time, and Jacob and I would go to the store and pick up stuff to give. For him, giving to the shelter is very normal but this one was special because it's 'Miss Cheryl's shelter.'"
What hadn't been shipped directly to the shelter, the Maggards loaded up in their SUV and delivered the day after Jacob's birthday. Though he had known a lot of stuff had come in, Lisa said it wasn't until Jacob saw it all in the vehicle that he realized just how much.
"The back was packed full of cat food, dog food, wet, dry, treats, toys, collars, just everything you can think of," Kim said, with Lisa adding that Jacob had exclaimed, "Wow, the animals are going to be so happy!"
When delivering the donations, Jacob got take snacks to every dog in the kennels -- falling in love with one in particular that had already been spoke for.
"Jacob is a sweet boy and his love of animals has always shone through," Lisa said, adding that he also prayed that night at bedtime that all the animals would find a great home. "He's always trying to gift, and I have a feeling this will turn into a yearly thing."
"This kid is absolutely super," Kim said. "If we had more kids like him, it'd be a really nice place…This little's boy's heart is bigger than this shelter."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.