Boy Scout banquet highlight's year successes

Is there a merit badge for chili?
The Boy Scouts of America Lake Cumberland District Annual Banquet and Chili Cook-Off was held Tuesday at First Methodist Church in Somerset.
The event brought together leaders, scouts and families from 11 different Cub Scout packs and Boy Scout Troops from around Pulaski, McCreary and Wayne Counties, as well as volunteers from the Bluegrass Council, which covers 55 counties in central and southeastern Kentucky.
"Every year, we have the banquet and recognize and honor volunteers and leaders for the time they put into the program," said District Executive Delaney Stephens. "(We also) recognize the scouts for their achievements."
That includes 2019's top popcorn sellers from across the district, as well as participants in events like the Spring and Fall Campouts, Klondike Derby, and leader training activities.
"We also honored Michael Wooldridge, the outgoing district chair, with the District Award of Merit," said Stephens. "It's the highest award within a district and is recognition for that individual's dedication and time with scouting. (Wooldridge) has been Scoutmaster with Troop 79 in Somerset and has done quite a bit for us. We recognized and thanked him for his dedication to scouting."
Also highlighted was a "successful year in scouting" in 2019, with 200 new youths recruited, a new cub pack started in McCreary County, and ending the year with membership growth.
Bringing a taste of fun to the banquet was the chili cook-off. There were 12 entries from unit leaders and scouts; the victory went to local scoutmaster Robert Chenault.
"We're continuing to grow in the area and remain a relevant, good program," said Stephens.
