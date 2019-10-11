Bradley Hall pleads not guilty to child porn charges

A Somerset man facing federal child pornography charges has pleaded not guilty.
Bradley Hall, 37, of Jasper Street, entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram. A trial date has been set for December 3, with U.S. District Court Judge Claria H. Boom.
He currently remains held at the Laurel County Correctional Center in London.
According to a Grand Jury indictment, Hall is facing four charges: Two counts of Production of Child Pornography and two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.
All four counts stem from incidents that happened "on or about September 16, 2019."
The indictment states that Hall persuaded a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, produced some type of visual depiction, and then distributed that visual depiction electronically.
The court has ordered the forfeiture of two cell phones and a laptop that were in Hall's possession.
If found guilty, Hall is facing between 15 and 30 years in prison for each production charge, and between five and 20 years for each distribution charge.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is an accusation only, and that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
