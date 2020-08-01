Bridge repair to temporarily impact Lake Cumberland boat traffic

A bridge maintenance project scheduled to start Monday will temporarily affect boat traffic in the upper reaches of Lake Cumberland.
Norfolk Southern will be replacing approximately 1,100 railroad ties on the 1,200-foot bridge at Burnside. It expects to have the project completed no later than Thursday, August 20.
From Monday through Thursday during the project timeframe, boat traffic under the bridge will be restricted to a 78-foot wide channel as a safeguard against any potential dangers from the work overhead.
The channel will be marked by buoys and other signage. Boaters should exercise caution as they approach the channel and pass slowly through the area. It will be a no-wake zone and idle speed only.
Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be patrolling the area to ensure boater safety and compliance.
