Bring Him Home

A hero who died at Pearl Harbor is almost home after nearly 80 years.
Floyd Dee Helton was just 18 when he lost his life at the start of World War II. His remains were recently identified and will soon be laid to rest with full military honors in his native Pulaski County.
Vicki Easley, the daughter of Floyd's sole surviving half-sister Louise Helton Valentour, is helping to plan the service and spoke a bit about the uncle she never had the chance to meet.
When Floyd enlisted in the Navy in December 1940, he told recruiters he wanted to learn a trade.
Floyd's parents, Herbert D. Helton and Lillie Mae Roberts Helton, had divorced when he was young and he stayed mainly with his maternal grandparents in Somerset. He was 17, and Lillie didn't want to sign the enlistment papers so Floyd sent them to his father, who lived in Tateville, instead.
Signing those papers was a decision that would haunt Herbert Helton for the rest of his life.
"He did not talk about Uncle Floyd much that I remember," Easley recalled, adding he always wondered what might have been had he not signed his oldest son's enlistment papers when he did. "But a picture of Floyd in his uniform hung in his room.…He was proud of him."
On December 7, 1941, Floyd was serving as Seaman 2nd Class on the USS Oklahoma when the battleship -- moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor -- was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize -- resulting in the deaths of SEA2 Floyd Helton and 428 other crewmen. He was just 18.
From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu'uanu Cemeteries.
In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. At that time, the laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Floyd Helton.
But Herbert Helton never gave up hope. He made his surviving children -- son Carrol and daughters Louise and Glenna -- promise that if the opportunity arose, they'd do what they could to bring their half-brother home to Pulaski County.
"He had an inkling, or maybe it was wishful thinking, that this might happen someday," Easley said, since DNA technology was just emerging before her grandfather died.
It was Carrol Dee Helton who would first take on the mantle, according to Easley. The Navy contacted him in an effort to reach Herbert, who had by then passed away. Carrol and his son submitted DNA samples in hopes of identifying Floyd.
Between June and November 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.
To identify Floyd's remains, scientists from DPAA performed dental and anthropological analysis while scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.
Before Carrol passed way in 2018, Easley said, he gave the records he had to Louise and asked her to see the promise through.
The military was finally able to identify the Pulaski sailor on April 23, 2020, in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic that prevented officials from briefing the now 91-year-old Louise, who had been just 11 when her half-brother enlisted, in person.
"Mother was giddy almost," Easley said of getting the Navy's phone call after years of waiting. "We very proud of him. Uncle Floyd had to know, from what I understand of the world situation at the time, that this war was coming."
Easley also expressed her appreciation to the military for reaching out and "trying to get these boys home." DPAA thanked the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy for their partnership in this mission.
With that finally accomplished, plans are underway to transport Floyd's remains from Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to Sloans Valley, where on July 31 he'll be buried next to his father and near his maternal grandfather, John Roberts.
A rosette will be placed next to Floyd's name where it's recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl to indicate he has been accounted for.
For additional information on the Defense Department's mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil or find them on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa or https://www.linkedin.com/company/defense-pow-mia-accounting-agency.
