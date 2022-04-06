Rocky Hollow Recreation Center was packed Saturday as Broken Pieces No More hosted its annual event to raise awareness against child abuse and promote prevention.
Founder Pamela Richards-Woodall and husband Gary Woodall were excited with the turnout at "Kentucky Kids Matter," the fifth annual event sponsored by the group, and thanked everyone who volunteered or donated to it as well as those in attendance.
With Kentucky ranking no. 1 in the nation for the number of substantiated cases of child abuse the last three years in a row, the issue is particularly pressing now.
"We can make a difference, not just in Somerset and Pulaski County but in the entire state of Kentucky," Richards-Woodall said. "We are a grassroots organization…This is a God thing and He has called us to be a voice for the voiceless, a voice for those who cannot yet speak."
As with previous rallies, Richards-Woodall readily shared her personal story, the driving force behind her efforts to start Broken Pieces No More. She cited statistics indicating that one in three girls and one in 15 boys will be sexually abused by age 18.
"I was one of the three," Richards-Woodall said, adding that her memories of that and other abuse didn't surface until she was in her early 30s. "When I started counseling, I started my healing journey."
That was when Richards-Woodall realized her life's purpose, something she noted everyone has. "We all have something to do to help those around us…," she said. "What I choose to do with what I've been through is to share hope.…We can all come together like this and support each other."
Saturday's event also featured a number of guest speakers on a variety of topics, including human trafficking and stopping the cycle of abuse.
Lt. Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office spoke about human trafficking -- noting that while the issue itself isn't new, it's only been recently that laws have been strengthened to properly address it. Kentucky's human trafficking law was just enacted in July 2020.
"You wouldn't think that in Pulaski County but it's here," he said. "It exists and it's not pleasant."
Jones encouraged those present to contact law enforcement if they see a potential trafficking situation. Red flags to look for include: living with employer, poor living conditions, inability to speak to individual alone, employer holds identity documents, signs of physical abuse, submissive or fearful, unpaid or paid very little, under 18 and involved in prostitution.
For more information about BPNM and child abuse prevention, visit www.brokenpiecesnomore.org.
